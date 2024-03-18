NBA

Kobe Bryant Championship Ring Up For Auction, Bidding Now At $94,000

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz hi res eaf48a979e45eb68c2104f314f0ce2b7 crop north
rsz hi res eaf48a979e45eb68c2104f314f0ce2b7 crop north

The parents of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant have his 2000 NBA Championship ring up for auction, and the bidding is currently sitting at $94,000 with just 12 days remaining.

Parents Of Kobe Bryant Selling 2000 Championship Ring

The 2000 NBA Finals were the start of Bryant’s legacy. It was the first of three straight championships for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the first of five in the player’s illustrious career. They defeated the Indiana Pacers that season by a 4-2 margin, and Shaquille O’Neal was named Finals MVP. Bryant didn’t have the impact that first year that he did in subsequent Finals appearances, as he averaged just over 15 points and shot an unusually low 37% from the field for the series.

Now, Joe Bryant, the father of the fallen superstar, is selling some of the hardware that came with that victory back in 2000.

There is currently a listing on Goldin, a bidding site for collectibles and memorabilia, that features Bryant’s 2000 championship ring. The listing states that while it is not the executive ring that was given to Kobe that year, he ordered an extra one for his father, and it is the exact same version that was given to all of the players and members of the organization.

Ring Is 14-Karat And Features 40 Diamonds

The ring has distinctive features, including Bryant’s name and number 8 engraved in one side. It is made of 14-karat gold, features 40 total diamonds, and weighs nearly 60 grams.

The ring was posted to the website back on March 8th, and the highest current bid is over 3 times what the original set price was at. 10 days ago, the bidding opened at $30,000, and had reached $39,000 just three days later. As it currently stands on Monday morning, the highest bid is currently $94,000, and there are still more than 12 days left for the listing before it is officially sold.

Joe Bryant was an NBA player himself. He spent 8 seasons in the league between the 76ers, Clippers, and Rockets, and averaged 8.7 points and 4 rebounds in his career.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz hi res eaf48a979e45eb68c2104f314f0ce2b7 crop north
NBA

LATEST Kobe Bryant Championship Ring Up For Auction, Bidding Now At $94,000

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 18 2024
Paul George Clippers pic
NBA
Clippers’ Paul George says the team does not ‘have an identity’ right now after a loss to the Hawks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 18 2024

On Sunday, the Clippers lost 110-93 at home to the Atlanta Hawks. It’s their fourth loss in their last five games. LA is in danger of losing the 4th seed…

65f3b639ad612.image
NBA
Can The Rockets Make A Run At The Play-In After 5 Straight Wins?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 18 2024

The race for the playoffs in the Western Conference has been congested all season long, and it appears that we will have an entertaining final month as three games currently…

73009668007 ap 24077625588278 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NBA
Phoenix Suns Blow Opportunity Against Shorthanded Bucks, Fall To 7th Place
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 17 2024
James Harden Clippers pic
NBA
Will James Harden’s shoulder injury cause him to miss time for the Clippers?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 13 2024
Coby White Bulls pic
NBA
Bulls’ Coby White should win most improved player of the year according to Chris Paul
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 08 2024
Cam Thomas Nets pic
NBA
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas (ankle) should make his return this weekend for the Nets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 08 2024
Arrow to top