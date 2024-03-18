The parents of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant have his 2000 NBA Championship ring up for auction, and the bidding is currently sitting at $94,000 with just 12 days remaining.

Parents Of Kobe Bryant Selling 2000 Championship Ring

Kobe’s 2001 championship ring is on auction 😳 pic.twitter.com/SDHKJ9FouU — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 18, 2024

The 2000 NBA Finals were the start of Bryant’s legacy. It was the first of three straight championships for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the first of five in the player’s illustrious career. They defeated the Indiana Pacers that season by a 4-2 margin, and Shaquille O’Neal was named Finals MVP. Bryant didn’t have the impact that first year that he did in subsequent Finals appearances, as he averaged just over 15 points and shot an unusually low 37% from the field for the series.

Now, Joe Bryant, the father of the fallen superstar, is selling some of the hardware that came with that victory back in 2000.

There is currently a listing on Goldin, a bidding site for collectibles and memorabilia, that features Bryant’s 2000 championship ring. The listing states that while it is not the executive ring that was given to Kobe that year, he ordered an extra one for his father, and it is the exact same version that was given to all of the players and members of the organization.

Ring Is 14-Karat And Features 40 Diamonds

RARE FIND: Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers NBA Championship Ring from his first championship in 2000 is available for auction. The 1 of 1 ring was an extra copy that Kobe ordered and presented to his father, Joe Bryant, as a special gift. This ring was obtained directly from… pic.twitter.com/TyonH3geVn — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) March 18, 2024

The ring has distinctive features, including Bryant’s name and number 8 engraved in one side. It is made of 14-karat gold, features 40 total diamonds, and weighs nearly 60 grams.

The ring was posted to the website back on March 8th, and the highest current bid is over 3 times what the original set price was at. 10 days ago, the bidding opened at $30,000, and had reached $39,000 just three days later. As it currently stands on Monday morning, the highest bid is currently $94,000, and there are still more than 12 days left for the listing before it is officially sold.

Joe Bryant was an NBA player himself. He spent 8 seasons in the league between the 76ers, Clippers, and Rockets, and averaged 8.7 points and 4 rebounds in his career.