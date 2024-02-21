This season, the Knicks were around .500 to start 2023-24. Then, the team made a trade for Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby right before the new year. He was an incredible acquisition by the Knicks and made an immediate impact on changing the trajectory of their season. However, the 26-year-old suffered an elbow injury at the end of January and had to get a small cleanup procedure on February 8th.

Anunoby has been out since then and has missed their last nine games in a row. New York is 33-22 this season and is still waiting to get fully healthy. For now, the team will continue to use the players available. While addressing the media, Anunoby said he’s optimistic about returning before the playoffs for New York. Only time will tell.

When will O.G. Anunoby return for the New York Knicks?

OG Anunoby says that he is optimistic that he will be back at some point during the season: pic.twitter.com/uMISnq09DG — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 20, 2024



Before his elbow injury, O.G. Anunoby played in 14 games for the Knicks. They went 12-2 in those games and Anunoby proved to be the piece the team was missing. In his 14 games with New York, Anunoby is averaging (15.6) points, (4.6) rebounds, (1.5) assists, (1.8) steals, and (1.1) blocks. The 26-year-old was doing a little bit of everything for the Knicks. Sadly, he missed their last nine games before the all-star break with an elbow injury.

In those nine games, the Knicks went 4-5. They lost four of their last five before the all-star break and the Knicks needed that small reset. After seeing the success they had when they were healthy, the Knicks are not going to rush Anunoby back from injury. Winning games in the regular season matters, but New York wants to get it done in the playoffs. Having a fully healthy O.G. Anunoby for the postseason matters more in the long term.

According to Tom Thibodeau, OG Anunoby is doing cardio and left-handed basketball work at the Knicks practice facility. 👀🔜 Per @StevePopper pic.twitter.com/waMln7Uy3n — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) February 20, 2024



At the moment, the Knicks are dealing with several injuries. Not only has Anunoby been out, but Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson have missed time as well. Additionally, Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein missed a few games before the all-star break. New York’s next game on on Thursday vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. DiVincenzo did practice on Tuesday and is expected to play. Hartensteins also practiced, but his status is still unknown. Randle and Robinson will look to make their returns sometime after the all-star break. Injuries have hit the Knicks hard. However, they’ve overcome them as best as possible and are still 4th in the Eastern Conference.