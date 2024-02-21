NBA

Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby (elbow) is optimistic about returning before the start of the postseason

Zach Wolpin
This season, the Knicks were around .500 to start 2023-24. Then, the team made a trade for Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby right before the new year. He was an incredible acquisition by the Knicks and made an immediate impact on changing the trajectory of their season. However, the 26-year-old suffered an elbow injury at the end of January and had to get a small cleanup procedure on February 8th. 

Anunoby has been out since then and has missed their last nine games in a row. New York is 33-22 this season and is still waiting to get fully healthy. For now, the team will continue to use the players available. While addressing the media, Anunoby said he’s optimistic about returning before the playoffs for New York. Only time will tell.

When will O.G. Anunoby return for the New York Knicks?


Before his elbow injury, O.G. Anunoby played in 14 games for the Knicks. They went 12-2 in those games and Anunoby proved to be the piece the team was missing. In his 14 games with New York, Anunoby is averaging (15.6) points, (4.6) rebounds, (1.5) assists, (1.8) steals, and (1.1) blocks. The 26-year-old was doing a little bit of everything for the Knicks. Sadly, he missed their last nine games before the all-star break with an elbow injury.

In those nine games, the Knicks went 4-5. They lost four of their last five before the all-star break and the Knicks needed that small reset. After seeing the success they had when they were healthy, the Knicks are not going to rush Anunoby back from injury. Winning games in the regular season matters, but New York wants to get it done in the playoffs. Having a fully healthy O.G. Anunoby for the postseason matters more in the long term.


At the moment, the Knicks are dealing with several injuries. Not only has Anunoby been out, but Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson have missed time as well. Additionally, Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein missed a few games before the all-star break. New York’s next game on on Thursday vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. DiVincenzo did practice on Tuesday and is expected to play. Hartensteins also practiced, but his status is still unknown. Randle and Robinson will look to make their returns sometime after the all-star break. Injuries have hit the Knicks hard. However, they’ve overcome them as best as possible and are still 4th in the Eastern Conference.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

