KJ Osborn Is Pushing Himself To Be The Starter

Owen Jones
Minnesota Viking wide receiver KJ Osborn is starting to supplant himself to be the starter at wide receiver alongside Justin Jefferson.

 

Osborn has been playing really well in camp and has had a good rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Osborn’s journey to this pivotal moment has been one of hard work, dedication, and commitment. Hailing from Ypsilanti, Michigan, Osborn’s love for football was evident from a young age. His natural athleticism and tireless work ethic caught the attention of scouts and coaches, earning him a spot at the University of Buffalo. During his college career, Osborn’s performance on the field was marked by impressive catches, explosive plays, and a determination to continuously improve.

The Minnesota Vikings are +260 to win the NFC North according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

The Minnesota Vikings selected KJ Osborn in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season Osborn had his best season as a pro. He tallied 60 receptions for 650 yards with five touchdowns operating as the fourth option in the high volume passing attack of the Minnesota Vikings.

Jordan Addison

Now that Adam Thielen is now apart of the Carolina Panthers, there are no so many vacated targets awaiting to be distributed. In doing so, the VIkings drafted Jordan Addison out of USC with their first round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Addsion is no slouch, however. He will instantly challenge Osborn for the wide receiver two role behind Justin Jefferson. Whoever takes the job they will most likely be the third option behind Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Even though Addison is the new kid on the block, Osborn is more experienced and will definitely have some opportunities to begin the season.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

