Kirk Cousins Seeks $90 Million Guaranteed In His Next Contract

Owen Jones
Upcoming free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins is seeking a two year deal worth up to $90 million guaranteed in his next contract. 

 

Cousins is coming off a very serious injury in which he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 8. Cousins did not have the same Achilles surgery as Aaron Rodgers so this will likely take more time for him to get back onto the field than Rodgers. Rodgers was flirting with coming back this season, but was not ready to come back just yet. However, both quarterbacks should be able to get back on the field for next season.

Even though Cousins is coming off a devastating leg injury, he still should be the top free agent quarterback on the market. However, the free agent quarterback room is not that great overall. Cousins, Baker Mayfield, and Jacoby Brissett are the few highlights. It is not shocking that Cousins wants this much money due to the lack of options. He should be the only one considered if their team wants to make a deep playoff run. If he would not have gotten hurt, then who knows how far Cousins would have taken this Vikings team. They would at least be a Wild Card team.

The Minnesota Vikings are +4000 to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

However, there are many teams that could use a veteran quarterback like Kirk Cousins. The obvious answer would be re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings. Their QB room currently consists of Nick Mullens and Jarren Hall. For the Vikings it should be priority number one for them to sign Cousins back. Re-signing him will likley make star wide receiver Justin Jefferson more willing to sign that massive contract extension he’s eligible for.

