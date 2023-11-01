NFL

Kenny Pickett Player Prop Picks vs Tennessee Titans

Olly Taliku
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett

See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett as he goes up against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Kenny Pickett Player Prop Picks vs Tennessee Titans

  • Pickett to score first touchdown +2000
  • Pickett over 212.5 passing yards -110
  • Pickett longest completion over 34.5 yards -110
Kenny Pickett Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +2000 with Bovada

Despite coming off the field last weekend against the Jaguars with an injury, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett has said that he ‘is playing for sure’ against the Titans in Thursday night football.

Pickett has scored one rushing touchdown so far this season, against the Raiders two weeks ago during a narrow victory in week 7 action of the NFL season.

The Steelers quarterback is +2000 to score the first touchdown on Thursday night, which is a great price against a Tennessee side that might struggle against the Steelers sharp offence.

Kenny Pickett Player Prop Pick 2: Pickett over 212.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

Pickett’s passing line has been set at 212.5 yards this week, which is certainly an achievable mark if the Pittsburgh star has recovered from his injury last weekend.

Before his injury last weekend, Pickett averaged 209 passing yards per game through the first six weeks of the season, so we certainly wouldn’t shy away from backing the 213 passing yards against Tennessee.

Last week Pickett recorded just 73 passing yards before he was forced off with an injury, but with the Pittsburgh QB confident he will perform this week we are backing him to bounce back to form.

Kenny Pickett Player Prop Pick 3: Pickett longest completion over 34.5 yards -110 with Bovada

Pickett is certainly no stranger to throwing a deep ball in the NFL, with the Pittsburgh quarterback hitting two 70+ yard passes so far after the first eight weeks of the campaign.

Before his injury, Pickett hit this passing completion prop in his two games before with long passes for 39 and 41 yards, so we certainly wouldn’t be against backing this prop with a fully fit Pickett expected to return.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Kenny Pickett
