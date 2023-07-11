NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ Turns Out to be an Alleged Bank Robber

David Evans
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xavier Babudar, known as “ChiefsAholic,” has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The 28-year-old man, who gained fame for his passionate support of the Chiefs, was recently arrested in California after a months-long manhunt. Babudar is now facing charges of bank theft and transporting stolen property.

“ChiefsAholic” Linked to String of Bank Robberies Across the US

The story began when Babudar was charged with the armed robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union in December 2022. After his arrest in Oklahoma, investigators started digging deeper into his activities.

They discovered a trail of alleged robberies and attempted robberies in multiple states, including Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Minnesota. It was also revealed that Babudar had been laundering the stolen money at casinos throughout the Midwest.

Babudar’s arrest came after he had been released on bond in February but removed his ankle monitor and went on the run in late March. His capture in California marked the end of a four-month-long search by law enforcement agencies. The FBI’s investigation into Babudar’s activities involved reviewing bank records, casino transactions, and other financial reports.

KC Wolf Attire Turned Babudar Into Local Celeb

Before his fall from grace, Babudar enjoyed local celebrity status in Kansas City. He was known for attending every Kansas City Chiefs game dressed as the team’s mascot, KC Wolf, and regularly sharing his thoughts about the team on Twitter. However, his newfound fame turned into infamy when internet sleuths discovered his criminal past, leading to shocking headlines and viral tweets.

The alleged robberies attributed to Babudar involved substantial amounts of money. In one incident in Clive, Iowa, he is accused of stealing $70,000 from a bank. However, not all of his attempts were successful. During a robbery in Omaha, Nebraska, a dye pack exploded, marking the stolen cash and leading to its recovery.

Investigators were able to track Babudar’s movements through cellphone records, which correlated with the unsolved bank robberies in the respective areas. Additionally, DNA evidence linked him to items found at the crime scenes, further implicating him in the alleged crimes.

The case against Babudar will be presented to a federal grand jury to determine whether additional charges will be filed. Meanwhile, the former Chiefs superfan awaits further legal proceedings that will decide his fate. The shocking transformation of “ChiefsAholic” from a beloved fan to an alleged bank robber serves as a reminder that appearances can be deceiving.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

