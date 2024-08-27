Soccer

Report: Juventus Outcast Federico Chiesa Close To Joining Liverpool

Sushan Chakraborty
Federico Chiesa Wants Liverpool Move
Federico Chiesa Wants Liverpool Move

Juventus star Federico Chiesa is reportedly close to signing for Premier League powerhouse Liverpool. The Merseysiders are interested in making Chiesa their first signing of the season, and the Italian is also excited about the prospect of playing for the Reds.

Juventus Do Not Want To Keep Federico Chiesa

Under the management of Thiago Motta, Juventus are plotting to re-establish themselves as one of the contenders for the Serie A title. Unlike former manager Massimiliano Allegri, Motta is not relying heavily on established players in the team. He is not afraid to shuffle the pack, which means some big names have suddenly become surplus to requirements. Unfortunately for Chiesa, he is on the list of players whom Juventus wants to sell this summer.

Chiesa, who has been with the Bianconeri since the summer of 2020, suffered a major knee injury in January 2022. The Italy international has lost a lot of explosiveness in the aftermath of the incident, making him less effective in the final third. Additionally, Chiesa is one of the highest-paid players in the squad and sees his contract expire in June 2025. The Old Lady wants to sell Chiesa this summer to not only lighten its wage bill but also to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Liverpool Emerge As Favorites To Sign Federico Chiesa

Throughout the summer transfer window, Barcelona held a significant lead in the race for Chiesa. However, with Liverpool crashing the party, the Blaugrana no longer has the edge.

According to Fichajes.net, Chiesa is seriously considering joining Liverpool, as he is a big fan of the intensity and competitiveness that is synonymous with the English Premier League. The 26-year-old sees Liverpool as the perfect place to continue his career at the highest level. The Merseyside club has already approached Juventus and the two clubs are currently in talks about a potential transfer.

Liverpool could have to pay around €15-20 million ($16.76-22.35 million) for the 2020 European Championship winner. Given how inflated the market has been lately, the transfer fee seems like a massive bargain for a player of Chiesa’s talents. It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out in the last three days of the summer transfer window.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
