Justin Jefferson Expects To Play In Week 15

Owen Jones
Minnesota Viking superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson expects himself to play in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

 

Jefferson left Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders with a chest injury and had to go to the hospital to check to see if his injury is was serious. Luckily, Jefferson suffered a mild chest/rib injury and expects himself to play as he told reporters today. However, Jefferson will now have another quarterback throwing him the ball in Nick Mullens. Mullens will be an upgrade in the passing game over Joshua Dobbs, but overall the entire offense will be limited. It has been a tough season for the Vikings and Justin Jefferson, but they are still in the playoff hunt after winning 3-0 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

 

The team without Justin Jefferson played well, but the offense is more dynamic with him on the field. The Vikings will need him healthy for them to even have a chance to appear in a playoff game. Maybe now starting quarterback Nick Mullens just force feeds Jefferson the ball because that may be the best course of action against a vulnerable Bengals pass defense.

The Minnesota Vikings are +3 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

The Vikings have some injuries to monitor not only with Jefferson as running back Alexanders Mattison is dealing with an ankle injury. Ty Chandler would be the main benefactor if Mattison were not able to play. The Vikings currently sit as the 6th seed in the NFC playoff picture, and the team will need their full allotment of weapons healthy for these next few weeks.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
