NFL

Justin Herbert Out For The Season With The Broken Right Index Finger

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
justin herbert injury 696x464 1
justin herbert injury 696x464 1

Los Angeles Chargers franchise quarterback Justin Herbert is now out for the season after suffering a broken right index finger that will require surgery.

 

With the Chargers seemingly out of the playoff picture after a loss to the Denver Broncos, LA will proceed on the side of caution and will rule him out for the rest of the season. The Chargers placed Herbert on Injured Reserve as a result of his injury. This season for the Chargers has been one to forget as they had a ton of promise coming into the 2023 NFL season. Injuries and shaky coaching has derailed the season and the team will now miss the playoffs for yet another year under quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers are +3 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football according to California sportsbooks.

There are likely to be major changes to the coaching staff in the off-season as Head Coach Brandon Staley is the one of the head coaches most likley to get fired. Injuries to running back Austin Ekeler earlier in the season and the season ending knee injury to Mike Williams was just the beginning of a purely disappointing season for the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie Quentin Johnston has also not looked like a first round pick, however, and his play has effected Herbert’s performance.

Who Takes Over At Quarterback?

https://chargerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2023/12/USATSI_22079562.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1

Easton Stick now takes over as the starting quarterback as he has been the backup for his whole career. Stick was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. Stick will have the luxury of throwing to the likes of Kennan Allen and Austin Ekeler in the passing game, but this team will not be the same on offense. Hopefully, Stick can play well enough for the team to be competitive in games because this defense cannot stop anybody.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
justin herbert injury 696x464 1
NFL

LATEST Justin Herbert Out For The Season With The Broken Right Index Finger

Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 12 2023
rsz 18487159620
NFL
Dolphins Collapse Late, Ravens Now In Sole Possession Of #1 Seed In The AFC
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 12 2023

The Miami Dolphins entered Week 14 as the number one team in the AFC and in control of their own destiny when it came to home field advantage in the…

eagles cowboys fan fight
NFL
WATCH: Crowd Brawl Erupts at Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Game
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 12 2023

Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t just a battle on the field. A crowd brawl was captured on video and shared on social media…

rsz josh allen chiefs 3
NFL
Big Win For Bills Helps Playoff Odds, Still Plenty Of Work To Do To Secure Spot
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 11 2023
CT cowboyseagles 08
NFL
The Dallas Cowboys Have Averaged 40 Points In Their Last 5 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 11 2023
USATSI 22079565.35148f1c.fill 735x490 1
NFL
David Carr Doubles Down On Take For Eagles To Bench Jalen Hurts
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 11 2023
Jake Browning Bengals pic 1
NFL
Bengals’ Jake Browning continues to prove that he is a solid backup QB after a 34-14 win vs. the Colts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 11 2023
Arrow to top