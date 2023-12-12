Justin Herbert Out For The Season With The Broken Right Index Finger

Los Angeles Chargers franchise quarterback Justin Herbert is now out for the season after suffering a broken right index finger that will require surgery.



BREAKING: Chargers QB Justin Herbert to miss rest of 2023 season following surgery on broken finger (via @RapSheet + @TomPelissero + @MikeGarafolo)https://t.co/5uO4H2xcDI pic.twitter.com/qnDFYQqbD4 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 12, 2023

With the Chargers seemingly out of the playoff picture after a loss to the Denver Broncos, LA will proceed on the side of caution and will rule him out for the rest of the season. The Chargers placed Herbert on Injured Reserve as a result of his injury. This season for the Chargers has been one to forget as they had a ton of promise coming into the 2023 NFL season. Injuries and shaky coaching has derailed the season and the team will now miss the playoffs for yet another year under quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers are +3 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football according to California sportsbooks.

There are likely to be major changes to the coaching staff in the off-season as Head Coach Brandon Staley is the one of the head coaches most likley to get fired. Injuries to running back Austin Ekeler earlier in the season and the season ending knee injury to Mike Williams was just the beginning of a purely disappointing season for the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie Quentin Johnston has also not looked like a first round pick, however, and his play has effected Herbert’s performance.

Who Takes Over At Quarterback?

Easton Stick now takes over as the starting quarterback as he has been the backup for his whole career. Stick was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. Stick will have the luxury of throwing to the likes of Kennan Allen and Austin Ekeler in the passing game, but this team will not be the same on offense. Hopefully, Stick can play well enough for the team to be competitive in games because this defense cannot stop anybody.