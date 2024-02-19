Joshua Kimmich is reportedly targeting a move away from Bayern Munich this summer, as his relationship with Thomas Tuchel has broken down.

Joshua Kimmich To Leave Bayern Munich

The German international has been rumored with a transfer away from the Allianz Arena this summer, as he appears to have fallen out of favor with Thomas Tuchel.

Kimmich has been one of Bayern Munich’s star players in recent years, but in the Bavarians last six matches the midfielder has played a full 90 minutes twice.

In Bayern’s last fixture (a 3-2 defeat to 11th placed Bochum), Kimmich was substituted after the 63rd minute and was visibly upset on the bench.

The Bundesliga champions now sit second in the table and are eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen, meaning a streak of 11 consecutive league titles could be coming to an end.

Bayern signed Joshua Kimmich in 2015 and since then, the 29-year-old has made over 300 appearances – winning the Champions League, eight league titles, three DFB Pokals and six German Super Cups.

Accoridng to BILD, Kimmich feels there has been a lack of respect and believes that his relationship with Thomas Tuchel is getting worse.

Who Could Sign Joshua Kimmich?

The German midfielder has been linked with a move elsewhere in recent years, with Manchester City and Liverpool both in the conversation.

A reunion with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad could be on the cards, as the Spaniard was the man who brought Kimmich to Munich.

A move to Liverpool seemed possible due to the German link with Jurgen Klopp, however, with the veteran manager’s recent announcement over leaving Anfield at the end of this season – a move seems unlikely.

Xabi Alonso has been linked with the job in Merseyside and the Spaniard has history with Kimmich, playing together for Bayern Munich from 2015-2017.

🚨 Joshua Kimmich plans to leave Bayern Munich this summer! 🇩🇪 The German midfielder mentions a lack of respect on several occasions and believes that his relationship with Thomas Tuchel is not good. ❌ (Source: BILD) pic.twitter.com/8P7ZnlisI2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 19, 2024