Josh Giddey has become a huge name in the NBA, as his fame continues to rise with the Oklahoma City Thunder – but what is the Australian’s net worth?

Josh Giddey Net Worth

The 21-year-old was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder and his short time in America’s top division leaves his net worth at a reported $1 million.

In March 2020, Giddey signed with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL (National Basketball League), which was in collaboration with the Next Stars program – helping to build the careers of NBA Draft prospects.

He was the first Australian to join the program and turned down various offers, including a move to Arizona in the summer of 2020.

On his Oklahoma City Thunder debut in August 2021, Giddey suffered an ankle injury during a NBA Summer League match – ruling him out for the rest of the tournament.

In October 2020, the Australian made his debut for Oklahoma City Thunder against the Utah Jazz – contributing with four points.

During his time in the NBA, Giddey has broken multiple records and is now a household name in the league. At 19 years and 84 days, he became the youngest player in history to score a triple-double and was the first rookie since 1961 to score three triple-doubles consecutively.

Giddey stands at 6ft 8in (2.03m) and weighs around 216lbs, which makes him one of the most dominant shooting guards in the NBA.

Josh Giddey NBA Salary

Giddey signed a four-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is set to earn the Australian a reported $27.2 million overall.

In his opening season, the Australian was earning a reported $5.9 million, which increased to $6.3 million in the following season.

At the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign, the Oklahoma City Thunder star is reportedly earning $6.5 million per year and could continue to rise.

Josh Giddey Endorsements

In September 2021, the Australian NBA star signed a long-term deal with Nike, linking heavily to shoes and all Nike apparel.

He was the eighth rookie to sign with the sports organization, joining Cade Cunnigham, Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Kuminga.

Giddey signed a reported $40 million deal with cereal company, Weet-bix, which is set to accumulate over a multi-year deal.

However, this collaboration is said to be in jeopardy after recent allegations against the Oklahoma City Thunder star – relating to alleged inappropriate relations with an underage girl.

The NBA are currently investigating the alleged claims and Weet-bix have not officially cut ties with Josh Giddey as they await a final decision.