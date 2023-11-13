NFL

Josh Allen Player Prop Picks Vs Denver Broncos

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Josh Allen
Josh Allen

Monday night football this week sees Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills taking on the Denver Broncos and ahead of the match, see below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen as he goes up against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Josh Allen Player Prop Picks vs Denver Broncos

  • Allen to score first touchdown +750
  • Allen over 275.5 passing yards -110
  • Allen longest completion over 37.5 yards -110
Bet On Commanders vs Bears Player Props With $750 In Bonuses Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

 Bet Now

Josh Allen Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +750 with Bovada

The first pick we are covering from Buffalo’s signal caller on Monday night is for Josh Allen to score the first touchdown of the game. While most quarterback’s first touchdown scorer props are usually priced very high, Allen’s odds are just +750 for a first score on Monday.

Allen has six rushing touchdowns this season for the Bills, as the quarterback has begun to take matters into his own hands during the last seven weeks, with just one game without a rushing score.

Buffalo’s quarterback was flagged for taunting after scoring his touchdown against Cincinnati last weekend, in what was an intense game at Paycor Stadium.

Bet on Allen first touchdown scorer (+750)

Josh Allen Player Prop Pick 2: Allen over 275.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

Our second pick for Allen this week is for the quarterback to rack up at least 275 passing yards. Monday night marks the tenth game of the season for the Bills, who are looking to move to 6-4 in the AFC East.

Allen has picked up 2423 passing yards so far this season, which averages out to be just under 270 yards per game after ten weeks of the year.

Although Allen’s average is just under this weeks passing prop, we think the Bills quarterback is going to be up for a big game on Monday as his side looks to bounce back from defeat to Cincinnati in week 9.

Bet on Allen over 275.5 passing yards (-110)

Josh Allen Player Prop Pick 3: Allen longest completion over 37.5 yards -110 with Bovada

Allen’s longest completion line has been set at 37.5 yards this week against Denver, which is a line the quarterback has hit just three times so far this season.

The Buffalo quarterback was just three yards off this completion mark last weekend, but we think that with a big performance expected on Monday Allen can definitely cover this prop.

Bet on Allen longest completion over 37.5 yards (-110)

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Josh Allen
NFL

LATEST Josh Allen Player Prop Picks Vs Denver Broncos

Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h
Stefon Diggs
NFL
Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos Odds, Picks, Line: Week 10 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h

Buffalo are looking to bounce back from a tough loss against Cincinnati last weekend, when they face the Broncos in Monday night football. Ahead of the match, we have all…

rsz matt amendola 1789992720
NFL
Week 10 Sets NFL Record For Most Last-Second Wins In A Single Week
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h

The slate of games for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL looked a bit lackluster heading into the weekend. Some of the top teams in the league were on bye…

1200x0
NFL
49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Says, “I Got To Be Better”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 11 2023
c8b49639bbfa12f3fd701d8c4dafe7e3
NFL
Bryce Young Has Had A Similar Career Start To Trevor Lawrence
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 11 2023
bb2e1775252f0a9dca1df4475b3abd6f
NFL
Stefon Diggs Added To Bills Injury Report With Back Issue
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 10 2023
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings News: Justin Jefferson Could Play As Early As This Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 10 2023
Arrow to top