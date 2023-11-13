Monday night football this week sees Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills taking on the Denver Broncos and ahead of the match, see below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen as he goes up against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Josh Allen Player Prop Picks vs Denver Broncos

Allen to score first touchdown +750

Allen over 275.5 passing yards -110

Allen longest completion over 37.5 yards -110

Josh Allen Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +750 with Bovada

The first pick we are covering from Buffalo’s signal caller on Monday night is for Josh Allen to score the first touchdown of the game. While most quarterback’s first touchdown scorer props are usually priced very high, Allen’s odds are just +750 for a first score on Monday.

Allen has six rushing touchdowns this season for the Bills, as the quarterback has begun to take matters into his own hands during the last seven weeks, with just one game without a rushing score.

Buffalo’s quarterback was flagged for taunting after scoring his touchdown against Cincinnati last weekend, in what was an intense game at Paycor Stadium.

Josh Allen Player Prop Pick 2: Allen over 275.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

Our second pick for Allen this week is for the quarterback to rack up at least 275 passing yards. Monday night marks the tenth game of the season for the Bills, who are looking to move to 6-4 in the AFC East.

Allen has picked up 2423 passing yards so far this season, which averages out to be just under 270 yards per game after ten weeks of the year.

Although Allen’s average is just under this weeks passing prop, we think the Bills quarterback is going to be up for a big game on Monday as his side looks to bounce back from defeat to Cincinnati in week 9.

Josh Allen Player Prop Pick 3: Allen longest completion over 37.5 yards -110 with Bovada

Allen’s longest completion line has been set at 37.5 yards this week against Denver, which is a line the quarterback has hit just three times so far this season.

The Buffalo quarterback was just three yards off this completion mark last weekend, but we think that with a big performance expected on Monday Allen can definitely cover this prop.