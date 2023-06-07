NFL

Josh Allen Named The Madden 24 Cover Athlete

Owen Jones
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the cover athlete for Madden 24.

 

Allen is just the latest great NFL player to be graced on the cover of the most prestigious football game of all-time. Allen is definitely worthy of the Madden cover has seen the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. This prestigious honor places Allen among an elite group of NFL stars who have graced the cover of the iconic video game franchise.

Why Allen For Cover Athlete?

Being chosen as the cover athlete for Madden is a coveted honor reserved for the NFL‘s most outstanding players. Throughout the franchise’s history, legendary athletes such as Tom Brady, Michael Vick, and Patrick Mahomes have graced the game’s cover. This selection places Allen in an esteemed company of football icons who have left an indelible mark on the sport. The Madden cover athlete designation serves as a testament to Allen’s impact on the game and his growing status as a cultural icon.

Josh Allen’s selection as the Madden 24 cover athlete symbolizes the changing dynamics in the NFL. Traditional quarterback prototypes are evolving, and Allen exemplifies this shift. With his blend of athleticism, arm strength, and playmaking ability, Allen represents the new generation of quarterbacks who are revolutionizing the game.

Allen has resurrected the Buffalo Bills franchise to be consistent playoff contenders for years to come. The Buffalo Bills are +140 to win the AFC East according to New York sportsbooks. 

As the face of Madden 24, Josh Allen will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of young gamers and football enthusiasts. Allen’s journey from a small-town high school in California to becoming one of the NFL’s brightest stars serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes. His dedication, perseverance, and passion for the game will resonate with fans.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
