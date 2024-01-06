Just a couple of years ago, Jordan Poole was considered to be the future face of the franchise for the Golden State Warriors. He would be the player that took the torch from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and already had NBA championship pedigree under his belt early in his career.

Jordan Poole Has The Worst +/- In The NBA

520 players played in the NBA this season Jordan Poole is currently dead last in +/- with a -342 🤯 pic.twitter.com/11v41X32nh — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 6, 2024

But as the calendar turns over to 2024, Poole couldn’t be much further from the Warriors if he tried. Traded this last off-season in favor of Golden State brining back Draymond Green, Poole now plays for the Washington Wizards, and things haven’t exactly gone as planned for him and his new team.

The Wizards have been one of the worst teams in the NBA through the first 10 weeks of the season. They currently have a record of 6-28, already 21 games back of first place before we even hit the mid-way point of the year, and have some of the worst defensive numbers in the league.

Poole isn’t helping much. His scoring numbers are the lowest they’ve been since his second year, and his shooting percentages have taken a serious dip this season.

Kuzma And Jones Also On The List For Washington

Jordan Poole tonight: 2 points

0-4 FGM

0-2 3PM pic.twitter.com/S4dkjHvL4b — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 6, 2024

But there is one statistic that is the most eye-opening when it comes to the struggles of Jordan Poole so far in 2023-24. There are 520 players who have stepped foot on an NBA court this year, and no one has a lower plus/minus than Poole. The Wizards have been outscored by 342 points when Poole is on the floor, an average of 10.6 per game in the 32 he’s played in. That is nearly 30 points worse than the next lowest player, who happens to be his teammate Kyle Kuzma.

The worst plus/minus numbers usually stick to guys who play big minutes on the worst teams in the NBA. And while it has been the Pistons and Spurs who have been the ones enduring the extended losing streaks, only two members of those teams place in the bottom-5 in the category. The other three are members of the Washington Wizards.

It certainly isn’t just Jordan Poole who is the problem. The Wizards rank dead last in points allowed, and have given up more rebounds and assists than any other team so far.

Poole is in the first year of a four-year, $128 million contract.