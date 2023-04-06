NFL

John Elway Leaves Denver Broncos After 28 Years With Team

Anthony R. Cardenas
John Elway has long been the face of the franchise for the Denver Broncos, but it seems as though his time with the team has officially come to an end.

In an interview with 9News in Denver on Tuesday, the man who spent a total of 28 years in Denver both as a player and front office executive confirmed that he is no longer with the team.

Contract Expires For John Elway As He Departs Broncos

“I’ve enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,” Elway told 9News. “I told Greg I’d be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They’re in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for Greg or George, if I can.”

Elway is a Hall of Fame quarterback and Super Bowl Champion. He spent all of his 16 playing years with the Broncos, making 9 Pro Bowl appearances and was the MVP of the league in 1987. He led his team to Super Bowl victories in his final two seasons.

His time with Denver in his post-playing career lasted 12 years. He was the general manager and executive vice president of football operations for the first eleven years, a seat in which he saw mixed results. The Broncos won a Super Bowl with Payton Manning in 2016, but Elway largely struggled to bring in successful quarterbacks.

28 Years With Broncos For Elway As QB And Executive

Elway’s final year with the team was spent in a “consultant” role after he was succeeded as general manager by George Paton.

But his contract has expired, and John Elway is no longer an official member of the Denver Broncos organization.

“I didn’t want an obligation,” Elway told 9News. “I’m getting a little older, I want to be able to do some things I haven’t done. I’m ready to have a flexible schedule.”

Elway will be 63 years old in June and has four children. He is married to former Oakland Raiders cheerleader Paige Green, whom he met at a golf tournament hosted by Marcus Allen.

The Broncos are under new ownership, and is likely one of the factors in Elway’s departure. The mega-deal that they pulled off last season in order to acquire Russell Wilson did not exactly work out as planned, and they face an off-season of uncertainty as they attempt to compete in what could be one of the better divisions in football.

