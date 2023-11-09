The 76ers started the 2023-24 season with a loss to the Bucks in their first game. Since then, the Sixers have won six in a row and are first in the Eastern Conference. On Wednesday, the Sixers were at home to play the Celtics and won 106-103. Joel Embiid had another emphatic double-double for Philly.

Through his first seven games of the season. Embiid is averaging a league-leading (31.7) points along with (10.9) rebounds per game. He’s the first Sixers player to average 30 and 10 through the first seven games of a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1965-66. Incredible company for Embiid to join as he continues to cement his legacy with the 76ers.

Joel Embiid and the Sixers are enjoying a six-game win streak

Joel Embiid is the first 76ers player to average 30 points and 10 rebounds through his first 7 games of a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1965-66. pic.twitter.com/Td65SbtpCr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 9, 2023



When the Sixers traded James Harden, it looked like it was going to be a big loss for the team. He led the league in assists per game (10.7) last season. However, the Sixers are thriving without Harden and other players have stepped into larger roles this season. Tyrese Maxey is one of those players who’s flourishing with more chances to score and set up his teammates.

Maxey averaged (20.3) points, (2.9) rebounds, and (3.5) assists per game in 2022-23. In a bigger role with the Sixers this season, Maxey is averaging a career-high (25.4) points, (5.1) rebounds, and (7.0) assists in 2023-24. The 23-year-old could easily earn his first all-star selection this season if he continues to play at this dominant pace.

We hoped Tyrese Maxey would make another leap offensively this season, but I’m not sure any of us could have predicted his improvement sharing the rock & showing up defensively. What a ridiculous chase down block on Holiday. Maxey All-Star season is herepic.twitter.com/Fs3wsG4J7Z — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) November 9, 2023



Over their next three games, the Sixers will play the Pistons once and then the Pacers twice. Philadelphia could extend that win streak to nine if they continue to play their brand of basketball. Joel Embiid is still the centerpiece of the Sixers, but the team has a number of other selfless players who make a huge impact. Is this finally the year the 76ers make the ECF after losing in the second round for three straight postseasons?