Joel Embiid and the 76ers are 6-1 to start the 2023-24 season and are thriving without James Harden

Zach Wolpin
The 76ers started the 2023-24 season with a loss to the Bucks in their first game. Since then, the Sixers have won six in a row and are first in the Eastern Conference. On Wednesday, the Sixers were at home to play the Celtics and won 106-103. Joel Embiid had another emphatic double-double for Philly. 

Through his first seven games of the season. Embiid is averaging a league-leading (31.7) points along with (10.9) rebounds per game. He’s the first Sixers player to average 30 and 10 through the first seven games of a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1965-66. Incredible company for Embiid to join as he continues to cement his legacy with the 76ers.

Joel Embiid and the Sixers are enjoying a six-game win streak


When the Sixers traded James Harden, it looked like it was going to be a big loss for the team. He led the league in assists per game (10.7) last season. However, the Sixers are thriving without Harden and other players have stepped into larger roles this season. Tyrese Maxey is one of those players who’s flourishing with more chances to score and set up his teammates.

Maxey averaged (20.3) points, (2.9) rebounds, and (3.5) assists per game in 2022-23. In a bigger role with the Sixers this season, Maxey is averaging a career-high (25.4) points, (5.1) rebounds, and (7.0) assists in 2023-24. The 23-year-old could easily earn his first all-star selection this season if he continues to play at this dominant pace.


Over their next three games, the Sixers will play the Pistons once and then the Pacers twice. Philadelphia could extend that win streak to nine if they continue to play their brand of basketball. Joel Embiid is still the centerpiece of the Sixers, but the team has a number of other selfless players who make a huge impact. Is this finally the year the 76ers make the ECF after losing in the second round for three straight postseasons?

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
