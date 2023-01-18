NCAAF

Georgia Bulldogs AD Mitchell To Enter The Transfer Portal

Owen Jones
Mitchell
Mitchell
AD Mitchell is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal after spending 2 seasons with the Bulldogs.

 

A former 4-star recruit, Mitchell missed most of the 2022 season with an ankle injury but caught a touchdown pass in the National Championship Game. Mitchell departs Georgia with 38 catches for 588 yards and 7 touchdowns in his career. He played in only 6 games this past season due to an ankle injury.

https://a.espncdn.com/media/motion/2023/0101/evc__20221231_osu__uga_45bcac0c_c886_4b94_8ca2_c7a6/evc__20221231_osu__uga_45bcac0c_c886_4b94_8ca2_c7a6.jpg

Despite a relative lack of production, Mitchell became known as a clutch player during his time at Georgia. He caught 1 touchdown pass in all 4 of UGA’s College Football Playoff games over the past 2 seasons.

The move comes to no surprise as Georgia got a couple of wide receiver transfers in Rara Thomas from Mississippi State and Dominic Lovett from Missouri. Mitchell has dealt with injuries in his first few seasons, so maybe this is the best case scenario for the player. Standout tight end Brock Bowers is also coming back for at least one more season. Georgia will have enough weapons despite Mitchell’s absence.

Max Olson of The Athletic noted on Wednesday that there is a lot of “buzz” surrounding Mitchell and the Texas Longhorns. Mitchell is originally from Missouri City, Texas. He was a 4-star prospect from Cane Ridge High School in the class of 2021. He will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Texas has been very selective in the transfer portal so far this cycle. The Longhorns have commitments from 3 transfers so far. If Mitchell commits, he would become the first transfer receiver to join Texas’ 2023 class.

https://longhornswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/97/2022/10/USATSI_19199112.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1

Texas does have a more attractive QB situation with Quinn Ewers under center. The UGA QB is currently yet to be determined, but Ewers does have more upside than the presumed starter Carson Beck. With the amount of talent Georgia is getting back after this season, losing Mitchell won’t hurt them too much.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
