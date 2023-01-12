NCAAF

Georgia’s Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo Declare For The NFL Draft


Owen Jones



Darnell Washington and teammate Kelee Ringo have declared for the NFL Draft

The tight end and corner-back announced Thursday that they are declaring for the 2023 draft.

 

Washington arrived at Georgia as a 5-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He was primarily a secondary contributor during his first two seasons, but he turned the corner in 2022 as part of a one-two punch alongside tight end Brock Bowers.

https://cdn.theathletic.com/app/uploads/2022/09/04002426/USATSI_18980788-1024x683.jpg

He finished the year with 28 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns. One of them came in the SEC Championship Game victory over LSU. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, he was part of a loaded offense that often spread the ball around. It isn’t difficult to envision the 6’7″ match-up nightmare putting up better statistics in the NFL.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department listed Washington as the 32nd-best overall player and second-best tight end on its latest big board.

Only Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer was listed ahead of the Georgia star at the position. However, they both might end up being top-20 picks come draft day. In fact, Mayer goes No. 14 overall to the New England Patriots and Washington goes No. 15 to the Green Bay Packers in B/R’s latest mock draft.

His blocking ability in the run game and his agility downfield as a pass-catcher, Washington could be an impact rookie.

 

Corner-back Kelee Ringo is a more of an upside pick at the position. Ringo is mostly famous for his game sealing pick-six in the National Championship last season. He is still a projected first round pick despite him falling in some mocks drafts recently. This year’s corner class is really good and Ringo is apart of the fold. He may not be the most NFL ready prospect, but he does seem to carry the most upside. Ringo is still projected to be a first round pick.


Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.


