Mike Matthews is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. ESPN’s number-one ranked wide receiver in the class of 2024, and consensus number-three overall prospect, will head to Clemson University, ahead of SEC schools like Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama. Although it is not confirmed as yet, we can safely assume that Matthews is going to be a Tiger, and Dabo Swinney will get himself another five-star recruit.



Mike Matthews to Learn His Trade Under Tyler Grisham at Death Valley

The 6-foot-1, 185 lbs receiver out of Lilburn, Georgia, had an impressive 2022 season, earning all-region, all-county, and all-state honors after catching 48 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also showcased his versatility on the defensive side of the ball, recording 23 tackles and two interceptions. However, he projects as a wide receiver at the college football level.

But Matthews’ talents don’t end with football. He has also received a scholarship offer to play basketball for Mississippi State, proving his athleticism extends far beyond the gridiron.

At Clemson, Matthews will have the opportunity to learn under Tyler Grisham, the wide receivers coach who spent a couple of seasons in the NFL. He will also have the chance to stay close to home, a factor that will likely play a significant role in his decision to choose Clemson over other schools.

During a high school football game in September, the five-star recruit even sported Clemson gloves.

2024 five-star ATH Mike Matthews sporting Clemson gloves for his game tonight. Matthews visited Clemson last weekend. It also helps that they match his uniform 😂@mike1matthews | @PaulStrelowTI | @adamgorney | 🎥: @RivalsWoody pic.twitter.com/typpX0rJit — Rivals (@Rivals) September 23, 2022

Interestingly, Clemson was the first school that Matthews visited unofficially back in March 2022, and he has been on another visit since to watch the Louisiana Tech game. It is also the first school where he went to watch a game while visiting.

Swinney Would Love Matthews’ Work Ethic

Dabo Swinney, Clemson’s head coach, would love to have a player like Matthews on his team. He has a strong work ethic and is known for his ability to make big plays, making him an ideal fit for Clemson’s offense.

It appears that Mike Matthews is headed to Clemson, and it’s easy to see why. With the opportunity to play for a respected coach like Dabo Swinney, learn from an experienced wide receivers coach, and stay close to home, Clemson seems like the perfect fit for the talented young receiver.

Matthews’ potential impact on the Tigers’ offense cannot be overstated, and it will be exciting to see him develop and thrive at the next level. Matthews will make the right choice when he chooses Clemson, and the future looks bright for this talented young athlete.