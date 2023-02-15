NCAAF

Breaking Down Colorado Buffaloes’ Incoming Recruiting Class Under Deion Sanders

David Evans
Legendary NFL player and now head coach, Deion Sanders, has been making headlines since taking over as the head coach at Colorado Buffaloes in early December. With a 1-11 record last season, Sanders got to work early on recruiting and hit the transfer portal hard to improve the team’s performance. Let’s have a quick breakdown of the incoming recruits and transfers that are set to take Colorado Buffaloes to new heights.

Two Number One CBs Mean Tough Pass D for the Buffaloes

Sanders is no stranger to recruiting, having managed to capture the number-one recruit in the 2022 class, Travis Hunter, for Jackson State. It is worth noting that Jackson State is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and is a Division II school. Hunter’s decision to transfer to Colorado with Coach Prime is a testament to Sanders’ influence.

Moreover, Sanders has managed to secure the number-one cornerback in the 2023 class by flipping Cormani McClain from Miami. This move shows how strong the pull of playing under Deion Sanders is in college football. What’s even more impressive is that Colorado now has the two number one cornerbacks in consecutive recruiting cycles, making it a daunting task for opponents to throw on the Buffaloes next season.

Sanders also managed to strengthen the linebacker corps by capturing the transfer of former four-star recruit Demouy Kennedy from Alabama. Kennedy is expected to slot right into the starting lineup at the Buffaloes, adding depth and experience to the team.

New Look Offense Under Sanders

At quarterback, Colorado will have a new face in Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, who also comes from Jackson State. Shedeur looked promising at Jackson State, with 79 touchdowns, 70 of which were through the air, in just two seasons.

Protecting Shedeur will be one of the best offensive linemen out of junior college, Isaiah Jatta, whom Sanders flipped from South Carolina. Jatta, a 6-foot-6, 315lbs monster, could instantly bolster the Buffaloes offensive line.

In addition to Jatta, the Buffaloes’ offensive line will also be bolstered by three-star recruit Jack Wilty, Kent State transfer Savion Washington, Missouri State transfer Landon Bebee, and Florida transfer Yousef Mugharbil. This infusion of talent should significantly improve the Buffaloes’ offensive line from the 2022 season.

Rounding up the incoming recruits and transfers is four-star running back Dylan Edwards. Edwards is expected to make a big impact in the Buffs’ backfield over the next four years and could be an essential weapon for Sanders and his coaching staff.

The Colorado Buffaloes are poised to improve on their 1-11 record from last season with the incoming recruits and transfers. Sanders has done an excellent job recruiting and making shrewd transfers, setting the Buffaloes on a trajectory to be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. It will be exciting to see how Sanders and his team perform and if they can indeed knock off a few foes in the Pac-12.

