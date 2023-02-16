NCAAF

LSU Football Recruiting: 5-Star LB Colin Simmons Ready to Commit to the Tigers

David Evans
The LSU Tigers are confident in their ability to land 5-star edge rusher Colin Simmons. Simmons is considered the consensus number-one ranked edge rusher in the college football recruiting class of 2024. Ranked third overall with Rivals and consensus seventh overall, Simmons is a highly-sought-after prospect. And LSU is pulling out all the stops to recruit him.

LSU Pulling Out The Stops to Land Simmons

Jamar Cain, LSU’s defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, is leading the charge in recruiting Simmons. And the Tigers are expecting a commitment from Simmons in the coming months. The addition of this top-tier talent would be a significant boost to their defensive front, making it among the strongest in college football.

Simmons has a highly impressive scouting report. He measured at around 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds before his junior season, and he primarily lines up at defensive end for Duncanville. Furthermore, his first-step quickness, play speed, and dip make him a formidable threat to opposing offensive tackles. He is known to play with a good effort level that impressed scouts and coaches. Additionally, he is making plays on offensive fronts containing older, Power Five prospects.

Simmons has already visited Death Valley four times. His last visit came when he watched the Tigers destroy Southern University 65-17 in 2022. Clearly impressed on that day, Simmons has been set on LSU since.

Simmons is expected to make a significant impact in his freshman year at LSU, and coach Brian Kelly would love to have him on the team. The LSU coaching staff sees Simmons as the best player they will sign in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and they are pulling out all the stops to make sure he joins the Tigers.

Colin Simmons Looking to Emulate Harold Perkins’ Success

Simmons has taken notice of the impact that freshman linebacker Harold Perkins has had this year. Ideally, for Simmons and Kelly, Simmons would be looking to emulate that success in his own freshman year. Additionally, if Simmons were to commit to LSU, he would be the best player in the 2024 recruiting class, and could spark interest from other recruits..

With his impressive scouting report and the attention he is receiving from the LSU coaching staff, Simmons will likely commit to the Tigers in the coming months. If he does, he will be a significant addition to the team. He will look to go into Death Valley and make an immediate impact in his freshman year. LSU fans will be eagerly waiting to see if Simmons chooses to join the Tigers and help lead them to future success.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
Arrow to top