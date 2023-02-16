NCAAF

How Gerad Parker’s Promotion Could Help Notre Dame Land Top TE Recruit Brady Prieskorn

David Evans

Brady Prieskorn, ESPN’s number two TE in the 2024 recruiting class, was believed to be leaning towards Michigan. However, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound receiver from Rochester, Michigan, has now shifted his focus to Notre Dame. And the Fighting Irish would love to have him on their team. One of the key reasons for this change in direction is Notre Dame’s former TE coach, Gerad Parker. Parker, who has since been promoted to OC, has an excellent rapport with Prieskorn, and his influence may have tipped the scales in Notre Dame’s favor.

Prieskorn now heading to South Bend?

Notre Dame now appears to be the frontrunner to secure Prieskorn’s signature. And if they do, it would be a massive coup for the Fighting Irish. Prieskorn’s scouting report indicates that he has the potential to be a college football starter at a power five school. According to some scouts, his NFL comparison is Cole Kmet, a former Notre Dame standout.

Prieskorn’s impressive high school resume includes 24 receptions, 648 yards, and ten touchdowns as a junior. He also played defensive end and was an AP All-State selection. However, his skill set suggests that he could make an impact immediately as a TE at the collegiate level.

For Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, adding Prieskorn to the roster would be a significant boost to the team’s offense. With Parker’s relationship with Prieskorn playing a crucial role, the Fighting Irish may have the inside track to land the highly sought-after tight end.

Prieskorn’s decision to favor Notre Dame over Michigan is a testament to the importance of relationships in recruiting. With Parker’s guidance and support, Prieskorn may feel more comfortable and confident in his ability to succeed at Notre Dame.

Prieskorn’s impressive high school resume and potential to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level make him a highly coveted recruit. If Notre Dame secures his signature, it would be a massive coup for the Fighting Irish, and Parker’s influence would be a significant factor in the team’s success.

