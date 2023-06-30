In the aftermath of fighting KSI last month in their highly controversial bout, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Joe Fournier’s boxing career thusfar. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, how many knockouts he has and who he has beaten.

Joe Fournier Boxing Record

Joe Fournier was last seen in action in the boxing ring in May 2023 when fighting YouTube sensation turned boxer, KSI. The fight was deemed a no contest, after KSI knocked Fournier out with what was later discovered as an accidental, illegal strike with his elbow.

Before that, the English businessman turned boxer was last seen in action when facing former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion, David Haye. ‘The Hayemaker’ had previously been Fournier’s promoter and manager when the ‘Badass Billionaire’ first turned pro, as well as being a boxing mentor to Fournier.

Fournier understandably fell short against Haye, losing via decision after eight rounds in an exhibition bout.

Up to now, Joe Fournier boasts a strong boxing record of 9-1 (1 NC). The British boxer has been a professional since October 2015, having boxed for almost a decade now. Fournier’s first 10 fights were all professional outings before that exhibition contest against Haye.

The 40-year-old has boxed 11 times as professional, winning nine after his fight with Mustapha Stini was ruled a no-contest after Fournier tested positive for a banned substance.

Fournier has won nine of his 11 fights, suffering just one defeat throughout his entire career as well as two no-contests. Of these nine wins, Fournier had won each and every one of them via knockout.

Throughout his 11 fight career, Joe Fournier has captured some decent wins along the way. Of course, he has suffered that one defeat to David Haye, but that is no disgrace given that Haye was a two-weight world champion and is one of Britain’s best boxers in modern history. Plus, it was only an exhibition bout so Fournier is in fact still undefeated as a pro.

Fournier signed to Hayemaker Promotions before making his professional boxing debut on 22nd October 2015. He faced Jorge Burgos in a super-middleweight contest, winning the fight via emphatic KO in the very first round. Less than a month later Fourner moved to 2-0 with yet another first round stoppage victory over Manuel Regalado.

The business tycoon then stepped up to light-heavyweight where he fought Pedro Sencion. Again, Fournier won via second round KO to move to 3-0. In May 2016 he then progressed to 4-0 with a second round stoppage victory over Bela Juhasz. Then came his fifth fight, which was ruled a no-contest due to Fournier failing a drugs test.

In his comeback bout Fournier then defeated Jose Santos via third round TKO before fighting again two weeks later and winning yet again by stoppage. This time he beat Johnny Ascencio in one round to progress to 6-0.

Fournier then had another two fights before the end of 2016, yet again winning both via knockout. He finished the year with a record of 8-0, boasting eight KO victories too. Then came almost a five year layoff before Fournier eventually returned to action in April 2021.

Fournier performed like he had never left the sport, beating Reykon via second round TKO in a fight up at cruiserweight. Then came the exhibition with David Haye in which Fournier saw the final bell, but was unable to really land a glove on Haye. As you would expect given the career ‘The Hayemaker’ has had.

Last time out, as previously mentioned, Fournier was knocked out in two rounds by British rival KSI. However, after the fight was originally deemed a win for KSI, the fight has been overturned to a no-contest. This was due to the fight-ending shot being an illegal strike with the elbow of KSI. It was accidental, but the loss on Fournier’s record no longer stands, therefore he remains undefeated!

That takes us up to now in the career of Joe Fournier.

At 40-years-old, the ‘Badass Billionaire’ is nearing the end of his career, but could also have some big nights left in him before he hangs the gloves up. Who knows what the future holds for Joe Fournier.

