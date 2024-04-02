NFL

Veteran QB Carson Wentz is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs

Zach Wolpin
After back-to-back Super Bowl wins, the Chiefs are trying to restock their roster this offseason. Several key players like Willie Gay, L’Jarious Sneed, and Nick Allegretti have left the team. Kansas City has voids to fill this offseason through free agents and the NFL Draft. 

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Chiefs did sign a free agent yesterday. Veteran QB Carson Wentz is joining Kansas City on a one-year deal. This is now Wentz’s fifth team in as many seasons. The 31-year-old will be entering his 9th professional season and his first with the Chiefs. He’s an insurance QB with starting experience if Patrick Mahomes ever had to miss time.

What can Carson Wentz bring to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024?


Last season, Carson Wentz had to wait until late in the year to get a call. The veteran QB played in two games and started Week 18 for the Rams in 2023. In 2022, Wentz was with the Commanders where he made seven starts, going 2-5. Wentz’s 2021 campaign was his last season as a full-time starter in the NFL. Indianapolis let Wentz start all 17 games that season and he went 9-8. He threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Since 2021, his playing time has been limited but Wentz won’t have to wait long for his next opportunity. The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Carson Wentz to a one-year deal. A massive chance for Wentz to learn from one of the best coaches in league history, Andy Reid. If he plays well with the Chiefs, he could add a few extra years to his career. In one start for the Rams in 2023, Wentz threw for 163 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a 21-20 win vs. the 49ers. Now, he’ll be the QB2 on the Chiefs’ roster behind three-time Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes.


In their QB room, the Chiefs now have Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz, Chris Oladokun, and Ian Book. Wentz is the most experienced QB on Kansas City’s roster after Patrick Mahomes. Oladokun has never started an NFL game and Book started one game his rookie season in 2021. The Chiefs wanted a capable backup QB in 2024 and Carson Wentz can be that if they ever needed it. Kansas City only wants to use Wentz in blowout games or late in the season with a playoff spot already secured. How many games will Wentz play for the Chiefs in 2024?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

