Much of the hype around the 2023 NBA Draft is centered around Victor Wembanyama, and rightfully so. But there are some other players available in the upcoming class that possess elite skills as well. There isn’t a clear-cut choice for the Charlotte Hornets on who to select with the 2nd overall pick, but Scoot Henderson has made quite the case for himself.

Henderson played his high school basketball in the state of Georgia, before deciding to forego the college experience. He instead joined the Ignite of the NBA G-League in order to showcase his skills, where he averaged just under 15 points in 31 minutes per game. His is well-built with a body ready for the league, and has athletic explosiveness that has been compared to Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose.

Scoot Henderson Works Out With Trail Blazers

He was thought to be the leading candidate to be the player selected after Wembanyama, but Henderson was joined in the top ranks by Brandon Miller during Alabama’s excellent season. The two are now considered to be the two viable options for the Hornets, who may be looking for someone with Miller’s style of play to fit their roster.

That would mean that Henderson would be available to the Portland Trail Blazers at #3, and they did their due diligence by hosting him for a workout on Saturday. It is one of only two workouts that Henderson will participate in, with the other coming later this week in Charlotte.

The Blazers are in an interesting position. It is in their best interest to do what they can to build a winning team around Damian Lillard while the point guard is still in his prime, something they’ve failed to do over the years despite the player’s loyalty. Adding a young player like Scoot Henderson who may take time to develop doesn’t exactly fit with Lillard’s timeline, and there are reports that the Blazers are listening to trade offers from teams that would like to move up.

As of Sunday, it is Miller who is the favorite at the sports books to be the 2nd pick. His designation comes in at -140, with Henderson trailing at +100.

The 2023 NBA Draft promises to be a top-3 heavy affair, with Amen Thompson being the player with the next shortest odds. He comes in at +3500.

