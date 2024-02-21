The 2023 season started disastrously for the New York Jets. Just four plays into Week 1, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. New York’s season quickly took a turn for the worst and Rodgers never returned in 2023. Luckily, the 40-year-old veteran QB will be back for the 2024 season.

With that, Rodgers’ teammate Sauce Gardner has been trying to recruit some help on offense. New York will almost certainly be going all in next season. They don’t know how much longer Rodgers will play. New York needs at least one real season with him at QB. That’s why Gardner has dubbed himself “LeSauce”. A play of how LeBron James is referred to as “LeGM” for making recruiting pitches and decisions. Can “LeSauce” help the Jets land a player like Mike Evans or Tee Higgins this offseason?

What free agent WR would be the best fit for the Jets in 2024?

You know what we talked about @MikeEvans13_ LeSauce(GM) — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 20, 2024



Two years into his NFL career, Sauce Gardner is already a two-time first-team All-Pro selection. The 23-year-old is already one of, if not the best players at his position. Gardner is confident on and off the field and we’ve seen this firsthand with his posts on X. It’s no secret the Jets would love to add another star WR through free agency this offseason. New York’s CB1 has made that quite clear as well.

On X, Gardner asked Jets fans who they wanted to get in free agency. He mentioned Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, Calvin Ridley, Davante Adams, and Jerry Jeudy. Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans is the player whose name has seen the most speculation. Suace Gardner himself has even tagged Evans on social media and said “You know what we talked about.” It’s hard to tell how serious Gardner is about all of this. He has a playful personality online and could just be trying to stir the pot.

Who we want y’all?? Tee? Mike? Calvin? Davante? Jeudy? Or I can switch to WR.. It’s really up to y’all lol https://t.co/wrrTy04Xr3 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 19, 2024



For now, this is all speculation and we’ll have to wait a few weeks before any real business can be done. The 2024 NFL free agency period begins on March 13 at 4:00 p.m. EST. That’s when we can see just how well Sauce Gardner has done with his pitch to get another star WR for the Jets this offseason. New York already has Garrett Wilson. They would be deadly if they could add another WR1 or elite WR2 to complement the talent they already have.