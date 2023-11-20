The New York Jets have finally made a change at the quarterback position. Zach Wilson will not only be replaced by Tim Boyle as the team’s starter, but he will move all the way down to the third spot on the depth chart for Friday’s game against the Dolphins.

Jets Troubles With Quarterback Play Continue

Robert Saleh said the Jets will have three active QBs Friday vs Miami. Starter: Tim Boyle

Backup: Trevor Siemian

No. 3: Zach Wilson — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023

The situation was almost predictable from the time Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury during the season’s opening game. The Jets spent the entirety of the 2022 season trying to get Wilson’s game off of the ground as frustrations built among the fan base and in the locker room, and the team’s #1 goal of the off-season was to upgrade the quarterback position.

In what was probably the biggest story of the NFL off-season, the Jets got their guy in Rodgers and could finally leave the Zach Wilson Project in the rearview mirror. But just five plays into the season, Wilson was back under center and ready to lead New York into another tumultuous season.

The results haven’t been good. While Wilson is no longer the absolute worst quarterback in the league statistically, he is close. There was a glimmer of hope for the Jets for about three weeks earlier in the year, but any success that they enjoyed was largely due to the defense. In his 10 games played so far in 2023, Zach Wilson has thrown for 1,944 yards and still can’t crack 60% on his completion percentage. He has thrown 6 touchdowns vs 7 interceptions.

Wilson Will Move All The Way Down To Third String

Breaking: The Jets will start QB Tim Boyle vs the Dolphins on Friday, a source told @AdamSchefter. Zach Wilson goes to the bench. pic.twitter.com/uy9pt2mMna — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2023

A change was finally made on Sunday after months of clamoring from fans and media. Near the end of the 4th quarter in the Jets game against the Bills, head coach Robert Saleh inserted Tim Boyle into the game in relief of Wilson, who performed even worse than the starter. But the team will apparently ride with him for the near future, as Saleh has confirmed on Monday that Boyle will be the starter for New York’s game this week.

Zach Wilson will not only be relegated to bench duty, but will be demoted all the way to third-string. Veteran Trevor Siemian will be the backup for the time being.

It will be the NFL’s first ever Black Friday game, and the Jets will be playing at home. The game will begin at 3pm Eastern, and the Jets are currently listed as 9.5 point underdogs.