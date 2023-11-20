NFL

Jets News: Zach Wilson Not Only Benched, But Moved To 3rd String

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usa today 188631520
rsz usa today 188631520

The New York Jets have finally made a change at the quarterback position. Zach Wilson will not only be replaced by Tim Boyle as the team’s starter, but he will move all the way down to the third spot on the depth chart for Friday’s game against the Dolphins.

Jets Troubles With Quarterback Play Continue

The situation was almost predictable from the time Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury during the season’s opening game. The Jets spent the entirety of the 2022 season trying to get Wilson’s game off of the ground as frustrations built among the fan base and in the locker room, and the team’s #1 goal of the off-season was to upgrade the quarterback position.

In what was probably the biggest story of the NFL off-season, the Jets got their guy in Rodgers and could finally leave the Zach Wilson Project in the rearview mirror. But just five plays into the season, Wilson was back under center and ready to lead New York into another tumultuous season.

The results haven’t been good. While Wilson is no longer the absolute worst quarterback in the league statistically, he is close. There was a glimmer of hope for the Jets for about three weeks earlier in the year, but any success that they enjoyed was largely due to the defense. In his 10 games played so far in 2023, Zach Wilson has thrown for 1,944 yards and still can’t crack 60% on his completion percentage. He has thrown 6 touchdowns vs 7 interceptions.

Wilson Will Move All The Way Down To Third String

A change was finally made on Sunday after months of clamoring from fans and media. Near the end of the 4th quarter in the Jets game against the Bills, head coach Robert Saleh inserted Tim Boyle into the game in relief of Wilson, who performed even worse than the starter. But the team will apparently ride with him for the near future, as Saleh has confirmed on Monday that Boyle will be the starter for New York’s game this week.

Zach Wilson will not only be relegated to bench duty, but will be demoted all the way to third-string. Veteran Trevor Siemian will be the backup for the time being.

It will be the NFL’s first ever Black Friday game, and the Jets will be playing at home. The game will begin at 3pm Eastern, and the Jets are currently listed as 9.5 point underdogs.

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 1429718754
NFL

LATEST NFL: DaRon Bland, A Defensive Back, Has More TDs Than Browns Wide Receivers

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8min
rsz usa today 188631520
NFL
Jets News: Zach Wilson Not Only Benched, But Moved To 3rd String
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  36min

The New York Jets have finally made a change at the quarterback position. Zach Wilson will not only be replaced by Tim Boyle as the team’s starter, but he will…

9dfe4f00 84f4 11ee aec7 e872c129e5c3 1
NFL
Mark Andrews Has An Outside Chance To Return In 2023
Author image Owen Jones  •  1h

Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews has a chance to return in the 2023 season after his injury is not as bad as they once thought.   𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Tests…

rsz tyreekhill 101523
NFL
Tyreek Hill More Worried About Fornite Than Game Status With Wrist Injury
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
rsz hurts 20220919 getty ftr umucl7377d0qzxhorx2hu8ya
NFL
NFL MVP Odds Could Shift Based On Chiefs vs Eagles Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
USATSI 21936181 168397130 lowres
NFL
Who Is Playing NFL Football On Thanksgiving? Full NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Zach Wilson Jets pic
NFL
Jets Depth Chart: New York is benching Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle heading into Week 12
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Arrow to top