At 4-4, the Jets are third in the AFC East and lost their last game 27-6 at home to the Chargers. This season, their offensive line play has been well below average. Injuries have plagued them since the first game of the season. Aaron Rodgers had to scramble out of the pocket in Week 1 due to bad pass protection and tore his Achilles.

New York currently has three offensive linemen on the IR heading into Week 10. Additionally, the team also lost Elijah Vera-Tucker at the beginning of October with a season-ending Achilles injury. The Jets have also been without Duane Brown who’s been on the IR but is on the verge of returning.

Duane Brown returning will be a massive boost to a Jets offensive line that has struggled all season

The Jets allowed 8 sacks last week to the Chargers along with 41 pressures. The #Raiders are coming off their own 8 sack performance vs the Giants New York is likely down RT Billy Turner, but returns Duane Brown however their interior has given up 67% of the teams pressures (T5… — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) November 9, 2023



Last Thursday, the Jets opened up Duane Brown’s 21-day practice window to return from the IR. He was unable to play in Week 9 and a decision hasn’t been made yet for Week 10. With Billy Turner ruled out for Sunday by Robert Saleh, the Jets will continue to have to shuffle their offensive line.

Jets’ o-line coach Keith Carter said it could come down to a game-time decision for who they start in Week 10. Clearly Duane Brown has a chance to play on Sunday. Getting him back would allow a few other players to return to their natural positions for New York. It would allow Max Mitchell to return to RT and Mekhi Becton could become their swing tackle again. However, Brown could still need another full week of practice before he returns to play.

The fact that the #Jets moved Max Mitchell tells me they will move Mekhi Becton when Duane Brown comes back But I think that is completely the WRONG MOVE Blindside tackle is so important, & Mekhi has been playing great there. Brown is just coming back. How good will he be?… — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) November 9, 2023



Zach Wilson has started seven of New York’s eight games this season. However, he’s basically been their starter for all eight when Aaron Rodgers went down after a handful of plays in Week 1. In nine starts with the Jets last season, Wilson was sacked 23 times. Through eight games in 2023, Wilson has already been sacked 31 times. If he plays all 17 games this season, he’s on pace to be sacked over 60 times this season. No matter who the QB is for NY, they are going to struggle with the injury-plagued offensive line for the Jets.