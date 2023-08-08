Jerome Ford Expected To Miss Time With Hamstring Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford is expected to miss time and his status for week one is in doubt. He suffered a hamstring injury in training camp yesterday.



Ford has been turning heads in training camp prior to this injury. Ford is seen as the top backup to starter Nick Chubb. The Browns were hoping that Ford can take the Kareem Hunt role in the offense. That will have to wait as he recovers from his hamstring injury.

Ford is entering his second season in the NFL as he was drafted in the fifth round of last years draft out of Cincinnati. Ford only had eight carries for 12 yards last season as he was only used on special teams. He was the primary kick returner for Cleveland. He had 30 returns for 723 yards and had an average 24.1 yards per return.

Who Else Is In the Browns Backfield?

With Ford now on the shelf currently the Browns will trot out Demetric Felton and John Kelly Jr. as the backups to Nick Chubb. Ford absence will now allow Chubb to show his three down back potential. Chubb is one of if not the best pure running back in the NFL. He is, however, not known for his pass catching. In the past, he has shown capability to catch the football out of the backfield.

Time will tell on how long Ford will be out, but given the severity of the injury, the Browns may look to sign a veteran presence at running back in the meantime. Maybe not the big name like Dalvin Cook, but Leonard Fournette could be an interesting add to this Browns team that is competing for the division title.

Fournette has the pass catching prowess to be a perfect Kareem Hunt replacement as the third down back.