It’s been a busy week in the NFL trying to keep track of all the coaches being fired and let go. Just yesterday, the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick mutually agreed to part ways. He was their head coach for 24 seasons and won six Super Bowls. There has been speculation as to who will be Belichick’s successor in New England.

However, it seems the team already had a plan in mind. Last season, the Patriots signed linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to a contract extension. In that new deal, the Patriots had a succession plan in place for Mayo to be the next head coach when Belichick left. That day has finally come and New England is hiring Mayo as the 15th head coach of their franchise. A move that owner Robert Kraft had planned.

Jerod Mayo is New England’s first black head coach in team history

From @GMFB: The #Patriots are hiring Jerod Mayo as their new head coach, a plan set into motion this past offseason when he was confirmed as Bill Belichick’s official successor pic.twitter.com/bVpba6AvEa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2024



The Patriots were able to forgo the regular hiring process for a head coach. Owner Robert Kraft knew they would hire Mayo if and when Bill Belichick ever left. After a 4-13 season, Belichick and the Patriots mutually agreed to part ways. That opened the door for Mayo to be their next head coach. At 37, he is now the youngest head coach in the NFL. Sean McVay was previously the youngest head coach in the league, but Mayo is a month younger than him.

New England quickly hiring Jerod Mayo feels like a quick hire, but it was a strategic move by owner Robert Kraft. Mayo was a first-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2008 and won a Super Bowl with New England. The only team he ever played for was the Patriots. Former players used to joke with Mayo and call him Bill Belichick Jr. because he spent countless hours at the team facility. Fitting that he became the head coach of the Patriots.

Jerod Mayo’s entire professional football career has been spent in New England. He was drafted in the first round by the Patriots in 2008, played all eight years of his career with them and has been their inside linebackers coach for the past five seasons. Now he takes over as… https://t.co/wp0WVqgGEP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2024



Finding a replacement for Bill Belichick was never going to be an easy move for the Patriots. Robert Kraft felt it was better to keep the process in-house and hire Jerod Mayo. The former Patriots linebacker will turn 38 in February and will get his first chance to be a head coach in the NFL next season. New England has the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the team is in desperate need of getting a new franchise QB. The Patriots plan on hiring a new GM this offseason and getting a completely fresh start in New England.