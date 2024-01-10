It feels like the writing has been on the wall, and that the cards are falling into place for Mike Vrabel to take over as head coach of the New England Patriots. But according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, it is another former Patriots linebacker is the favorite to take over for perhaps the greatest NFL coach that ever lived.

NFL Odds: Mayo, Not Vrabel, Is The Favorite For Patriots Job

The New England Patriots will be the best fit for Mike Vrabel. But Bill Belichick time might not be done yet he has welcomed just being the head coach. Robert Kraft will have a choice now to make. pic.twitter.com/94BbvA6iyn — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 9, 2024

There has been no concrete decision made on the future of Bill Belichick in New England. It was just a few years ago when he was still held in the highest of regards, the mastermind behind the greatest dynasty that the game has ever seen. But the Patriots have fallen on hard times in the past couple of seasons, and there have been more than a few rumors flying around regarding owner Robert Kraft’s potential desire to move on after 24 years with Belichick.

Vrabel seems like the obvious choice for a replacement, given his relationship with the organization and experience in the head coaching ranks. But he is not the one listed as the favorite at BetOnline:

Jerod Mayo (+125)

Mayo spent eight seasons playing linebacker in the NFL, all for the Patriots. He was named First Team All-Pro during his time, and won a Super Bowl championship with the team in 2014. He has been coaching under Belichick since 2019, holding the title of linebackers coach for the past five seasons. There is a chance that New England hires from within in order to continue what is left of the “Patriot Way”, and Mayo appears to be the first one in line.

Mike Vrabel (+130)

Fired by the Titans on Tuesday, Vrabel will have no shortage of offers coming his way from teams who currently have coaching vacancies. That means that the Patriots would have to act quickly if they want to bring him in, and there has been no movement yet on the Belichick front.

Ben Johnson (+400)

One of the hottest young names in the coaching cycle this NFL off-season will be Ben Johnson, the current offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. The Commanders, Chargers, and Panthers have all requested interviews with Johnson already, and it has been said that the Titans are going to have some serious interest as well.

Bill O’Brien (+1000)

Another option for hiring from within, and keeping in tune with the theme of Kraft likely wanting someone familiar with the organization to take the spot, would be current offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. O’Brien has his own head coaching experience at different levels, and has spent a total of six seasons in New England under Belichick. He went 52-48 in his time as the head coach of the Houston Texans.

Jim Harbaugh (+1200)

Harbaugh is going to be on the odds list for every NFL team that has a vacancy this off-season, though a match with the Patriots seems unlikely. There are other jobs that appear better suited for the current Michigan coach, and he is currently the favorite to fill the vacancy for the Los Angeles Chargers instead.