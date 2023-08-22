Jaxon Smith-Njigba Breaks Bone In Wrist, Week 1 Status Unknown

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and first round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke a bone in his wrist and will have surgery today.

Seahawks’ first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke a bone in his wrist on the play in which he almost scored Saturday night. He will have it surgically repaired today in Philadelphia. https://t.co/C7oTkoBv94 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2023

The type of surgery will determine how long JSN will miss. Smith-Njigba suffered the injury on a play where he almost scored on Saturday’s preseason game. This was a surprising development as there was not an alert that he suffered an injury after Saturday’s preseason game. Nevertheless, getting surgery immediately is a good sign that he will not miss as much time initially thought.

The Seattle Seahawks are +200 to win the NFC West according to Washington sportsbooks.

11 days til Buckeye football is back! Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s record setting Rose Bowl performance pic.twitter.com/Xm6uH8nZIq — CleBuckeye (@CleBuckeye23) August 22, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the first wide receiver taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was picked 20th overall and some thought that was one of the steals of the draft. The main reason he fell is that he missed most of the 2022 College Football season with an ankle injury. JSN was scouted as arguably the best wide receiver as a sophomore. That is high praise with receivers like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson also on that team.

As a sophomore JSN had 95 receptions with 1,606 yards and easily was the number one option on that historic Ohio State offense. Now JSN joins a Seattle Seahawks team in a similar situation. The Seahawks, however, already have two established wide receivers. Although, Smith-Njigba could easily supplant himself as the number two behind DK Metcalf.

How Does JSN’s Injury Effect The Wide Receiver Depth Chart?

The Seattle Seahawks already have DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett locked in as the number one and two wide receivers respectively. So who steps up as the wide receiver three? It would have been third year wide receiver Dee Eskridge, however, he is currently suspended and also injured as well. The Seahwaks will probably use a rotation of tight ends like Noah Fant and Will Dissly and running backs in the passing game will suffice in JSN’s absence.