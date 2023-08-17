Javonte Williams To Play 10-12 Plays In Saturday’s Preseason Game

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will play about 10 to 12 plays in their second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

It is still astounding that Javonte Williams is not only playing in the preseason, but playing this soon after suffering a multi-ligament knee injury last season. Williams is expecting to get at least 3-4 carries. His availability in the preseason bodes well for is availability for week one of the 2023 NFL season. This is a make or break year for quarterback Russell Wilson and this Broncos offense in general.

After one of the worst performances for the Russell Wilson last season, Sean Payton now comes in as the head coach. Everything last year went wrong for the team, especially losing Williams for the season. The team did address the running back position in signing former Cincinnati Bengals Samaje Perine to a two-year deal. That signing was mostly Sean Payton’s decision as he likes to have more than one capable running back on the roster, even more so after the injury to Williams and continued recovery. Most likely Perine and Williams will split carries. As the season progresses, however, Williams should be the lead back when fully healthy.

The Denver Broncos are +575 to win the AFC West according to Colorado sportsbooks.

The Broncos are in a tough division and will face their fair share of challenges this season. Playing quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice each will be tough. The entire team rests on Russell Wilson and Sean Payton’s shoulders. The defense alone can keep them in games. How will the offense be under a new coaching staff? That is the real question. It cannot get as bad as it was last season. Hopefully they can at least reach a Wild Card berth, but the division title is the Kansas City Chiefs to lose.