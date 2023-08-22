NFL

Jason Peters Has Expressed Interest In Joining The New York Jets

Owen Jones
At the ripe old age of 41, veteran offensive tackle and free agent Jason Peters expressed interest in playing for the New York Jets.

 

The New York Jets have had some injuries on the offensive line so far in the preseason. Adding a established veteran to a win now team with Aaron Rodgers would be a good move. Peters also would not cost much either given he is at the end of his career. He is set on ring chasing and who could blame him.

Peters has been in the league ever since 2004. He is mostly known for being the mainstay at left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles. If he were to sign, Peters would be entering his 19th season in the NFL. This is a feat few of accomplished, an example being Andrew Whitworth. He retired just two seasons ago. However, Whitworth only played 15 seasons. Peters is the same age as Whitworth so retirement may be on the table if Peters does not sign for a team this season.

Why Would Peters Be A Good Fit?

Peters would be a good mentor to a relatively young New York Jets offensive line. The Jets took tackle Mekhi Becton with the 11th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has not lived up to his draft selection, however. Injuries have plagued the young tackle for the past two seasons. He showed promise in his rookie season, so maybe Peters could teach the young tackle how to stay healthy while also improving his game. Becton is currently the second string left tackle on the New York Jets Depth Chart.

The New York Jets are +240 to win the AFC East according to New York sportsbooks.

Peters is a 8-time Pro Bowler and a 6-time All-Pro. He would be a good fit and if Aaron Rodgers wants him, he will most likely be signed. They did the same with Dalvin Cook why not do the same with one of the better offensive tackles left on the market.

