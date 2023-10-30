See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff as he goes up against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Jared Goff Player Prop Picks vs Las Vegas Raiders

Goff to score first touchdown +2800

Goff over 264.5 passing yards -110

Goff longest completion over 38.5 yards -110

Goff vs Raiders Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +2800 with Bovada

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions need to bounce back from defeat to the Ravens last weekend, after a disappointing performance brought their four game winning streak to an end.

Goff has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the NFL this season, with his consistency impressing all in the league as he carried Detroit to a 5-2 record.

The Detroit superstar has scored two rushing touchdowns this season and his price for first touchdown scorer reflects this, with a +2800 prop set.

Goff vs Raiders Player Prop Pick 2: Goff over 264.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

Goff has averaged 269.7 passing yards per game so far this season and coming up against a poor Raiders side, we would definitely not shy away from taking the over for Monday night.

In both of his last two games Goff easily covered this passing yards spread, with 284 yards against Baltimore and 353 against Tampa Bay.

Las Vegas have been allowing just under 200 passing yards per game this season, but Goff has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season, so we are confident he can hit his mark on Monday.

Goff vs Raiders Player Prop Pick 3: Goff longest completion over 38.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

Goff has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the league this season and his deep throws have been essential to his success of far.

The Detroit signal caller has thrown longest completions for over 30 yards in six of his seven weeks so far this year, with the only game under that mark coming last week against the Ravens.

With just 22 yards as a longest completion last week, we are confident Goff can bounce back from a disappointing week when losing against Baltimore.