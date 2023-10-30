NFL

Jared Goff Player Prop Picks vs Las Vegas Raiders

Olly Taliku
See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff as he goes up against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

  • Goff to score first touchdown +2800
  • Goff over 264.5 passing yards -110
  • Goff longest completion over 38.5 yards -110
Goff vs Raiders Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +2800 with Bovada

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions need to bounce back from defeat to the Ravens last weekend, after a disappointing performance brought their four game winning streak to an end.

Goff has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the NFL this season, with his consistency impressing all in the league as he carried Detroit to a 5-2 record.

The Detroit superstar has scored two rushing touchdowns this season and his price for first touchdown scorer reflects this, with a +2800 prop set.

Bet on Goff first touchdown scorer (+2800)

Goff vs Raiders Player Prop Pick 2: Goff over 264.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

Goff has averaged 269.7 passing yards per game so far this season and coming up against a poor Raiders side, we would definitely not shy away from taking the over for Monday night.

In both of his last two games Goff easily covered this passing yards spread, with 284 yards against Baltimore and 353 against Tampa Bay.

Las Vegas have been allowing just under 200 passing yards per game this season, but Goff has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season, so we are confident he can hit his mark on Monday.

Bet on Goff over 264.5 passing yards (-110)

Goff vs Raiders Player Prop Pick 3: Goff longest completion over 38.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

Goff has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the league this season and his deep throws have been essential to his success of far.

The Detroit signal caller has thrown longest completions for over 30 yards in six of his seven weeks so far this year, with the only game under that mark coming last week against the Ravens.

With just 22 yards as a longest completion last week, we are confident Goff can bounce back from a disappointing week when losing against Baltimore.

Bet on Goff longest completion over 38.5 yards (-110)

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku
Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h

Author image Andy Newton  •  5h

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 29 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 28 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 28 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 28 2023
