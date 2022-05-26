Jamie Carragher Champions League Final Predictions: Liverpool Legend Tips Former Side for Glory

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Champions League Final Tips – Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher Champions League Final Tip

Sky Sports expert and former Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has given his predictions for the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real, and he has backed his former side to see it through and secure a third trophy for the season after the Caraboa and FA Cup triumphs.

The Reds are widely favoured by bookmakers, neutrals and pundits alike, and Carragher has cited Real Madrid’s tendency to fight back from losing positions as a major weakness that could cost them against a team of Liverpool’s quality.

When giving his reasons for the prediction, he said:

“Real Madrid have lost more games in the Champions League than Liverpool have lost all season across all competitions.

“This Madrid side are a very good team, but I don’t think they’re as good as Man City, I don’t think they’re as good as Chelsea even know they beat them both. You can definitely spin it both ways and commend them on their incredible comebacks in those ties, but they carried a lot of luck in those games.

“If you are winning every game in the last minute while coming from behind, if you are that good a team you don’t get yourself in that position in the first place.”

It is certainly an opinion that is backed up in the markets and by a lot of experts as talk around the game starts to intensify with Saturday fast approaching. His take is certainly contrasting to that of fellow Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville, who is tipping Los Blancos to claim a 14th European title on Saturday.

