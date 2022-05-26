Gary Neville Champions League Final Predictions: Sky Sports Pundit Backing Real Madrid

Champions League Final Tips – Liverpool vs Real Madrid
- REAL MADRID TO WIN @ 5/2 with Fitzdares
Gary Neville Champions League Final Tip
Former Manchester United legend turned Sky Sport pundit Gary Neville has offered up his predictions for this year’s UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and he is seemingly going against the grain by backing Los Blancos.
The Reds are hotly favoured by bookies, fans and pundits alike, but Neville has cited Real Madrid’s strength in midfield as a key factor for Liverpool’s potential defeat.
When giving his reasons for the prediction on Sky Sport’s ‘Overlap’ show, he said:
“I don’t think they will win the European Cup on Saturday to be fair.
“I look at Real Madrid’s midfield with Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, and then the two back ups in Valverde and Camavinga, and those five drive them from the first whistle to the last. I think Liverpool’s midfield is the weak point in their team.
“We quite often see them (Carlo Ancelotti) interfere with the midfield and change things late on – I think this will see them win the game on Saturday.”
It is certainly an interesting take from Gary Neville, but one that makes sense given their incredible run to the final. Particularly in the quarter-final against Chelsea and then similarly in the semi-final with Manchester City, the midfield changes brought some much needed drive and energy which contributed hugely to the respective comebacks in those ties.
