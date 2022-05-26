Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News gary neville champions league final predictions sky sports pundit backing real madrid

Gary Neville Champions League Final Predictions: Sky Sports Pundit Backing Real Madrid

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
gary neville

Champions League Final Tips – Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Gary Neville Champions League Final Tip

Former Manchester United legend turned Sky Sport pundit Gary Neville has offered up his predictions for this year’s UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and he is seemingly going against the grain by backing Los Blancos.

The Reds are hotly favoured by bookies, fans and pundits alike, but Neville has cited Real Madrid’s strength in midfield as a key factor for Liverpool’s potential defeat.

When giving his reasons for the prediction on Sky Sport’s ‘Overlap’ show, he said:

“I don’t think they will win the European Cup on Saturday to be fair.

“I look at Real Madrid’s midfield with Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, and then the two back ups in Valverde and Camavinga, and those five drive them from the first whistle to the last. I think Liverpool’s midfield is the weak point in their team.

“We quite often see them (Carlo Ancelotti) interfere with the midfield and change things late on – I think this will see them win the game on Saturday.”

It is certainly an interesting take from Gary Neville, but one that makes sense given their incredible run to the final. Particularly in the quarter-final against Chelsea and then similarly in the semi-final with Manchester City, the midfield changes brought some much needed drive and energy which contributed hugely to the respective comebacks in those ties.

 

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Best Champions League Final Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 Champions League Free Bet + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 Champions League Free Bet
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer
Bet £30 Get £30 Champions League Free Bet
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Champions League Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Champions League Free Bets
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 Champions League Free Bets
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
Claim Offer
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens