NFL

Bengals Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase Officially A DNP On Wednesday

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
bd2ff360 118d 11ec a7dc 265d05328588
bd2ff360 118d 11ec a7dc 265d05328588

Cincinnati Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was officially a did not practice on the Wednesday practice report due to a back issue.

 

Chase suffered the injury in Sunday night’s win over the Buffalo Bills. He had a relatively quiet game only catching 4 passes for 48 yards. Chase looked hampered by the back injury and that could explain the down game. The Bengals and Joe Burrow looked mighty fine without him having a big game. Tee Higgins was the main beneficiary from the down game as he caught 8 receptions for 110 yards. Higgins was also battling injury as he was coming back from a broken rib.

https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/225fa98/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5616x3744+0+0/resize/1486x991!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fce%2F50%2Fa5fd003e4cdd98eb0aecade01335%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1777407740

The back issue for Chase should not be one that has any long term affects from him going forward. Head Coach Zac Taylor stated that Chase was a a bit sore and will be limited at practice this week. The DNP on a Wednesday is not overly concerning as a DNP on Thursday or Friday. The Bengals are most likely being cautious with their star wide receiver and we should now more about his injury tomorrow. But for now, Chase’s status for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The Cincinnati Bengals are +300 to win the AFC North according to Ohio sportsbooks. Cincinnati is currently a 7 point favorite against the Houston Texans.

In a very competitive AFC North, the Bengals will need Ja’Marr CHase as healthy as possible, so he could be held out and be back just in time for a huge divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 on Thursday Night Football. We know how much Joe Burrow likes his former LSU teammate, so the offense may have to revolve around Higgins and Joe Mixon this Sunday against Houston.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
bd2ff360 118d 11ec a7dc 265d05328588
NFL

LATEST Bengals Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase Officially A DNP On Wednesday

Author image Owen Jones  •  4min
cst.brightspotcdn
NFL
Justin Fields Listed As Doubtful For TNF
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is listed as doubtful for Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers.   #Bears QB Justin Fields is DOUBTFUL for tomorrow night’s game vs. the…

i
NFL
New York Giants To Start Tommy DeVito In Week 10
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

The New York Giants are planning to start Tommy Devito at quarterback in their week 10 divisional match-up against the Dallas Cowboys.   Giants’ QB Tommy DeVito will start vs….

J.C. Jackson patriots pic
NFL
Patriots Depth Chart: J.C. Jackson won’t travel to Germany with New England for Week 10
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6h
Panthers
NFL
NFL Thursday Night Football Public Betting: 55% Picking Panthers To Come Out On Top
Author image Olly Taliku  •  7h
Will Levis Titans pic
NFL
Titans Depth Chart: Rookie Will Levis has been named Tennessee’s new starter for the rest of 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  8h
Donta Foreman
NFL
Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 10 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  10h
Arrow to top