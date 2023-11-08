Bengals Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase Officially A DNP On Wednesday

Cincinnati Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was officially a did not practice on the Wednesday practice report due to a back issue.

Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase officially didn’t practice today due to his back injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2023

Chase suffered the injury in Sunday night’s win over the Buffalo Bills. He had a relatively quiet game only catching 4 passes for 48 yards. Chase looked hampered by the back injury and that could explain the down game. The Bengals and Joe Burrow looked mighty fine without him having a big game. Tee Higgins was the main beneficiary from the down game as he caught 8 receptions for 110 yards. Higgins was also battling injury as he was coming back from a broken rib.

The back issue for Chase should not be one that has any long term affects from him going forward. Head Coach Zac Taylor stated that Chase was a a bit sore and will be limited at practice this week. The DNP on a Wednesday is not overly concerning as a DNP on Thursday or Friday. The Bengals are most likely being cautious with their star wide receiver and we should now more about his injury tomorrow. But for now, Chase’s status for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

In a very competitive AFC North, the Bengals will need Ja’Marr CHase as healthy as possible, so he could be held out and be back just in time for a huge divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 on Thursday Night Football. We know how much Joe Burrow likes his former LSU teammate, so the offense may have to revolve around Higgins and Joe Mixon this Sunday against Houston.