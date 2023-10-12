Jake Paul has made his predictions for the upcoming Misfits X DAZN event and The Problem Child has picked his brother, Logan Paul, to KO Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury to do the same against KSI.

The Problem Child has revolutionized the sport of boxing, crossing over from the social media scene to begin his path in the world of combat sports.

Paul has already fought a host of huge names, beating former One Championship Welterweight Champion, Ben Askren, former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley (twice), UFC Hall Of Famer, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.

His only loss comes against the man fighting this weekend, Tommy Fury, who put on a dominant display against the American internet sensation.

Jake Paul is set to be ringside for the bout, despite huge issues with KSI and the American has made his prediction for the upcoming bout:

He said: “I think Tommy Fury knocks KSI out in like less than five rounds.”

Regardless of the result, KSI and Jake Paul could be the next fight down the line, with the history between the two going all the way back to 2018.

Jake Paul: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction

Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, is in the co-main event of the evening and will face Dillon Danis in a bout that has cuaght the attention of those not even interested in ‘crossover boxing’.

Dillon Danis has posted hundreds of explicit images showing Logan’s partner, Nina Agdal, in a unwarranted light, which has led to a lawsuit from Agdal.

When asked about the bout, The Problem Child, seemed certain that his brother will not only reign victorious, but hurt Danis badly.

Jake Paul said: “Logan is a really good boxer and he’s really athletic and he’s really strong. He’s had experience being in the ring with Floyd Mayweather for eight rounds. So when it’s all said and done I believe Logan’s going to knock him out.”

Jake may be biased given his family ties, however, the general consensus among fight fans is that Logan will be too much for the boxing debutant, Dillon Danis.

Eddie Hearn Final Predictions

KSI vs Tommy Fury : Fury via KO

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Paul via KO

