Jacksonville has fired DC Mike Caldwell after the team collapsed and missed the postseason

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
No team in the NFL had arguably as big of a collapse as the Jaguars had in the 2023 regular season. Heading into Week 13, the team had an 8-3 record. They were first place in the AFC South. However, Jacksonville went on to lose five of their last six games and ended up missing the postseason. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars needed a win in Week 18 and failed to finish it vs. the Titans. 

According to head coach Doug Pederson, the Jaguars’ defense was a problem all season long. He told the media that DC Mike Caldwell and some of his staff have been fired. Jacksonville’s defense can’t have all the blame for how the end of their season went. They had injuries on offense that significantly impacted the team. However, Caldwell’s coaching performance in the 2023 regular season was not enough for him to keep his job. The Jaguars need a new DC for the 2024 season.

Mike Caldwell has been fired by the Jaguars after their defense was average at best in 2023


After Urban Meyer was let go by the Jaguars in 2021, Jacksonville hired Doug Pederson as their new head coach in 2022. Along with Pederson, he brought in Mike Caldwell to be the Jagurs’ DC. At one point this season, Jacksonville had an 8-3 record and was in first place in the AFC South. However, the team had a huge downfall, losing five of their last six games. All the Jaguars needed was a win in Week 18 vs. the Titans to make the playoffs. They lost 28-20 and missed out on the postseason.

In the 2023 regular season, Jacksonville allowed an average of (21.8) points per game. That was 17th out of 32 teams in 2023. In their five of six losses to end the season, the Jaguars were allowing an average of (29.2) points per game. Their defense was playing significantly worse late in the season and it hurt them. Several factors played into why the team did not make the playoffs in 2023. Doug Pederson felt their defense was one of the biggest. That is why he fired DC Mike Caldwell after two seasons with Jacksonville.


Head coach Doug Pederson had comments about how the defense was playing throughout the season. It was not surprising to see him move on from DC Mike Caldwell. Pederson mentioned missed tackles, turnovers, and penalties all hurting the defense late in the season. All the blame cannot be put on Caldwell for Jacksonville’s late-season collapse. However, he seemed to be their scapegoat for their failure in 2023.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
