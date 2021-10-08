Get even more ITV Racing tips for this Saturday, 9 October, from top pundits from the Flat cards at Newmarket and York. Nine races will be broadcast live on ITV Racing, so the experts have plenty of fancies.

Whether you follow Matt Chapman tips or Ruby Walsh tips or another pundit, it’s good to know what those on the inside like. This Saturday is a big day at the Headquarters of British Flat horse racing with the Cesarewitch Handicap (3:35) the main betting race. There isn’t a lot of consensus among the experts for this 2m 2f Heritage Handicap but, to be fair, they did have 34 declared runners to choose from!

Elsewhere, there are ITV Racing tips Saturday for the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes (2:55) – a 7f race that usually crowns the champion juvenile colt. Native Trail is the red-hot favourite for this after winning at the highest level in Ireland last time out, but do our pundits agree? They all respect the market leader, but some hint at better each-way value for a place lying elsewhere.

ITV Racing Jason Weaver tips included

Check out Jason Weaver tips from the former Flat jockey. He will be on the panel on terrestrial TV, so it’s worth looking at his ITV Racing tips today before he spills the beans on air. York’s races also look wide-open but there is help at hand from the pundits. There, the Listed 6f Rockingham Stakes for juveniles (2:02) is the first of three races live on terrestrial TV.

The feature contest on the Knavesmire is the Coral Sprint Trophy Heritage Handicap (3:15) over the same course and distance Weaver and Walsh have gone for the same horse in that ultra-competitive sprint contest in Laugh A Minute. Chapman prefers Mr Wagyu. Check out the table below for all their selections…

ITV Racing Tips Table & Pundits’ Picks for 9 October

If there is one horse all the experts agree on from their ITV Racing tips today, then it’s Coroebus in the 1m Group 3 Autumn Stakes at Newmarket (2:20). Perhaps an unlucky success over the course and distance last time out at a higher level, he could cash in on an ease in grade here.

