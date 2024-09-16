European heavyweights AC Milan and Liverpool will meet in the first match of the league phase of the revamped UEFA Champions League format this week. Continue reading to get all the crucial information about the highly anticipated clash.

UEFA Champions League: AC Milan vs Liverpool – Where To Watch In US

Premier League side Liverpool will travel to San Siro for their 2024-25 UEFA Champions League opener against AC Milan. The game will kick off at 8 PM BST / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT on Tuesday, September 17.

Fans in the United States can watch the game either on Paramount+ or ViX.

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Preview

Form

AC Milan endured a difficult start to life under new manager Paulo Fonseca. The Rossoneri began their Serie A campaign with a 2-2 draw with Torino before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to Parma. On Matchday 3, they fought tooth and nail with Lazio, but could only manage a 2-2 draw. Luckily, the international break gave Fonseca and his players the time to regroup. After the break, Milan made a statement of intent by claiming a 4-0 win over Venezia.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is on the other end of the spectrum. Coming on as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot enjoyed an excellent beginning at Anfield Stadium. He oversaw three consecutive victories in charge of the Reds, the last of which — a 3-0 triumph — came away at Old Trafford.

In their first match after the international break, the Merseysiders saw their 100% record shatter, with Nottingham Forest swinging the hammer. The underdogs came away with a 1-0 victory at Anfield, with Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring the winner in the 72nd minute.

Team News

AC Milan will be without Ismael Bennacer (ankle), Alessandro Florenzi (ACL), and Marco Sportiello (ligament), while Malick Thiaw (ankle) and Davide Calabria (leg) are doubtful.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will not take Harvey Elliott to Italy due to his foot fracture. Federico Chiesa is also racing against time to prove his fitness and make his competitive debut for the Merseyside club.

Head-To-Head

Liverpool and AC Milan have locked horns four times in the UEFA Champions League so far. The former has won twice, the latter once, while the last remaining fixture ended all square.

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Prediction

AC Milan are coming into the game with a spring in their step. They will also have the home advantage in the UEFA Champions League opener, which can prove to be huge. However, even with favorable conditions, we do not think Milan has the quality to keep the Reds at bay for 90 minutes. We are predicting Liverpool will come away with a 2-1 win at San Siro this Tuesday.