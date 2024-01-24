Isiah Pacheco Expects To Play Sunday Despite Dealing With A Toe Injury

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco say he expects to play in the AFC Championship game despite dealing with a toe injury.

#Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco won’t practice today because of a toe injury, per Andy Reid, who says it’s “getting better.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2024

Pacheco did not practice today because of the injury, but him and Head Coach Andy Reid are optimistic about his availability as they face the Baltimore Ravens. Pacheco has been a revelation for this Kansas City Chiefs offense as he has had a breakout season in only his second season in the league. He was a seventh round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Rutgers and has been really good in his opportunities he has been given. He has definitely surpassed former first round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the depth chart.

However, this season and now Pacheco has dealt with many injuries in his short career. He has already dealt with a major shoulder injury and a concussion. His hard running style can be the factor of these many injuries, but Pacheco is not going to change the way he plays. The toe injury could hinder his performance, but he is as tough as they come so he should gut it out.

This season, Pacheco appeared in 14 games and ran for 935 yards with 7 touchdowns. The Chiefs have had to rely on Pacheco more often, especially in the passing game as Jerick McKinnon has been out since the end of the regular season. Despite that, it seems like the Chiefs have found their running back for the foreseeable future.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3.5 point underdogs in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens according to Missouri sportsbooks.

The Chiefs and Pacheco will have a tough time going to Baltimore, but the Chiefs have done it before and we should see a very competitive game on Sunday afternoon.