Isiah Pacheco Expects To Play Sunday Despite Dealing With A Toe Injury

Owen Jones
Sports Editor
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco say he expects to play in the AFC Championship game despite dealing with a toe injury.

 

Pacheco did not practice today because of the injury, but him and Head Coach Andy Reid are optimistic about his availability as they face the Baltimore Ravens. Pacheco has been a revelation for this Kansas City Chiefs offense as he has had a breakout season in only his second season in the league. He was a seventh round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Rutgers and has been really good in his opportunities he has been given. He has definitely surpassed former first round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the depth chart.

However, this season and now Pacheco has dealt with many injuries in his short career. He has already dealt with a major shoulder injury and a concussion. His hard running style can be the factor of these many injuries, but Pacheco is not going to change the way he plays. The toe injury could hinder his performance, but he is as tough as they come so he should gut it out.

This season, Pacheco appeared in 14 games and ran for 935 yards with 7 touchdowns. The Chiefs have had to rely on Pacheco more often, especially in the passing game as Jerick McKinnon has been out since the end of the regular season. Despite that, it seems like the Chiefs have found their running back for the foreseeable future.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3.5 point underdogs in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens according to Missouri sportsbooks.

The Chiefs and Pacheco will have a tough time going to Baltimore, but the Chiefs have done it before and we should see a very competitive game on Sunday afternoon.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Chiefs Injury Report: Joe Thuney (pectoral strain) could miss the AFC Championship this Sunday

Lamar Jackson On Patrick Mahomes – "I Don't Like Competing Against Him At All"
How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions In Michigan
NBA analyst Jamal Crawford had a problem with Adrian Griffin being fired so quickly by Milwaukee
How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In Canada
How To Bet On Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs In Missouri
The Packers are moving on from DC Joe Barry after three seasons in Green Bay
