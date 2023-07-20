NFL

Is Shannon Sharpe Joining Stephen A. Smith on ESPN First Take?

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
Is Shannon Sharpe Joining Stephen A. Smith on ESPN First Take
Is Shannon Sharpe Joining Stephen A. Smith on ESPN First Take

Shannon Sharpe has engaged in preliminary talks with ESPN about joining leading sportscaster Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’, according to Front Office Sports.

The extent of the talks is currently unknown but Dov Kleiman is reporting that Sharpe has been discussing about a high-profile role as a ‘contributor’. The role would involve Sharpe joining a rotating cast of stars debating Smith.

FanDuel also reached out to Sharpe about replacing Pat McAfee, who left the sportsbook for a role with ESPN.

Sharpe recently left Fox Sports and his role alongside Skip Bayless on ‘Undisputed’, leaving the network scrambling to replace him.

Smith & Sharpe Engage In Back-And-Forth On Twitter

Stephen A. Smith wasn’t shy about responding to the rumors, replying to a tweet by Legion Hoops.

“Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address. Back on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast on Friday — then LIVE on First Take [on] Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up!”

Apparently, Smith will be breaking the news himself on his Podcast on Thursday and then will be live on First Take on Monday. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sharpe appear on the show as early as next week.

The pairing will bring together two brash personalities against one another on First Take for the first time since Bayless and Smith were co-hosts at ESPN.

Could Sharpe Be Getting Paid By ESPN?

Sharpe found himself trending on Twitter and wondered if he might have hit the lottery.

And perhaps he did.

The sports broadcaster has quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after voices in the industry. Sharpe reportedly wasn’t happy with his deal at Fox Sports and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him find a home at ESPN, albeit at a high price tag.

However, don’t expect Sharpe’s salary at ESPN to approach that of his counterpart. Smith ranks among the highest-paid sports broadcasters in the industry, taking home a reported $12 million per year.

Depending on where he falls, Sharpe could draw in a salary of between $8-10 million per year, according to estimates.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Author Image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Is Shannon Sharpe Joining Stephen A. Smith on ESPN First Take
NFL

LATEST Is Shannon Sharpe Joining Stephen A. Smith on ESPN First Take?

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  33min
rsz tua quick release scaled 1
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Miami Dolphins Are “Definitely Legit Contenders” For Super Bowl
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h

The Miami Dolphins were one of the most exciting teams in during the first half of the 2022 NFL season before injuries struck. It felt like the team, and namely…

Scott Van Pelt pic
NFL
Scott Van Pelt to replace Suzy Kolber as the host of ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  8h

On June 30, roughly 20 on-air personalities were laid off by ESPN. There were some shocking people let go like Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, and Suzy Kolber to name…

rsz 14550851440
NFL
Two Fastest RBs In NFL Play For The Miami Dolphins, According To Madden
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h
lenny
NFL
Leonard Fournette Working Out For The Patriots
Author image Owen Jones  •  10h
Denzel Mims Jets
NFL
Jets: WR Denzel Mims will be released if New York cannot find a trade partner soon
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  10h
rsz russellwilson5
NFL
Russell Wilson Has Lost Significant Weight After Being Called A Sack Of Potatoes
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10h
Arrow to top