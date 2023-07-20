Is Shannon Sharpe Joining Stephen A. Smith on ESPN First Take?

Shannon Sharpe has engaged in preliminary talks with ESPN about joining leading sportscaster Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’, according to Front Office Sports.

The extent of the talks is currently unknown but Dov Kleiman is reporting that Sharpe has been discussing about a high-profile role as a ‘contributor’. The role would involve Sharpe joining a rotating cast of stars debating Smith.

FanDuel also reached out to Sharpe about replacing Pat McAfee, who left the sportsbook for a role with ESPN.

Sharpe recently left Fox Sports and his role alongside Skip Bayless on ‘Undisputed’, leaving the network scrambling to replace him.

Smith & Sharpe Engage In Back-And-Forth On Twitter

Whatcha addressing on Fri? I’ve got some free time so feel free 2 FT me b4 my meetings. 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/D3fdEvJHTm — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 19, 2023

Stephen A. Smith wasn’t shy about responding to the rumors, replying to a tweet by Legion Hoops.

“Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address. Back on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast on Friday — then LIVE on First Take [on] Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up!”

Apparently, Smith will be breaking the news himself on his Podcast on Thursday and then will be live on First Take on Monday. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sharpe appear on the show as early as next week.

The pairing will bring together two brash personalities against one another on First Take for the first time since Bayless and Smith were co-hosts at ESPN.

Could Sharpe Be Getting Paid By ESPN?

My daughter called me and says, Daddy, you’re trending. Why am I trending or do I even want 2 know? Lottery officials aren’t suppose to leak info 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 19, 2023

Sharpe found himself trending on Twitter and wondered if he might have hit the lottery.

And perhaps he did.

The sports broadcaster has quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after voices in the industry. Sharpe reportedly wasn’t happy with his deal at Fox Sports and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him find a home at ESPN, albeit at a high price tag.

However, don’t expect Sharpe’s salary at ESPN to approach that of his counterpart. Smith ranks among the highest-paid sports broadcasters in the industry, taking home a reported $12 million per year.

Depending on where he falls, Sharpe could draw in a salary of between $8-10 million per year, according to estimates.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like