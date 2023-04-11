Ahead of this weekend’s highly-anticipated action at Santa Anita Park, many will be wondering: Is Frankie Dettori Riding at the Breeders Cup 2023?

Will Frankie Dettori Be Riding At The Breeders Cup 2023?

YES, the Italian jockey will be competing at his 31st Breeders Cup this weekend as he bids to add to his 14 winners at the event.

His first winner in the BC came all the way back in 1994, the first time he rode at the fixture. He saddled Barathea to victory in the Mile for Luca Cumani in the colours of Sheikh Mohammed, and the rest is history.

This weekend’s meeting was supposedly meant to be the final time he rode at the Breeders Cup, but since his retirement U-turn, it looks like we could even see him next year too. Dettori has made the decision to move away from British racing, and continue his illustrious career in 2024 by relocating and riding in America full-time.

Operating at a respectable 33% strike rate with three wins from nine rides in the last 14 days, it could be worth sticking with Dettori with any of his rides this weekend at Santa Anita.

After an emotional and fairly successful weekend on Champions Day at Ascot, the popular jockey has a good chance of more winners in California.

Frankie saddled King Of Steel to glory in the Champions Stakes last time out and after coming from last-to-first, he will be in action once again on Saturday. The Roger Varian-trained grey will go to post for the Breeders Cup Turf looking to pick up his third win of the season.

“I know Kia is very keen on the @BreedersCup” @varianstable and @amoracingltd will take their time before deciding the next stop for Champion Stakes star King Of Steel… — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 22, 2023



King Of Steel’s entry in the Turf bodes well with the partnership with Dettori. The Italian currently holds the record for the most wins in the race with five victories. His most recent triumph came in 2018 where he was aboard Enable for John Gosden.

Every Frankie Dettori Breeders Cup Winner

1994 – Barathea (Breeders Cup Mile)

(Breeders Cup Mile) 1999 – Daylami (Breeders Cup Turf)

(Breeders Cup Turf) 2001 – Fantastic Light (Breeders Cup Turf)

(Breeders Cup Turf) 2004 – Wilko (Breeders Cup Juvenile)

(Breeders Cup Juvenile) 2006 – Ouija Board (Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf)

(Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf) 2006 – Red Rocks (Breeders Cup Turf)

(Breeders Cup Turf) 2008 – Raven’s Pass (Breeders Cup Classic)

(Breeders Cup Classic) 2008 – Donativum (Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf)

(Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf) 2009 – Pounced (Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf)

(Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf) 2010 – Dangerous Midge (Breeders Cup Turf)

(Breeders Cup Turf) 2014 – Hootenanny (Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf)

(Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf) 2016 – Queen’s Trust (Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf)

(Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf) 2018 – Expert Eye (Breeders Cup Mile)

(Breeders Cup Mile) 2018 – Enable (Breeders Cup Turf)

