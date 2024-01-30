Through 43 games this season, the Warriors are 19-24. That is 12th in the Western Conference. Not where the team envisioned themselves to be. Wins have not been consistent for Golden State in 2023-24. Next week is the NBA trade deadline. There are rumors about what the Warriors might do and who they might potentially trade away.

Names like Jonathan Kuminga and Mosses Mooday have come up, but there’s another player who might draw a bit more attention. The Athletic’s Anthony Slater had a detailed report on why Andrew Wiggins might be Golden State’s best trade asset this season. It’s been a shaky year for Wiggins and he might need a change of scenery. Slater noted the Warriors are considering player-for-player trade offers for Andrew Wiggins. His time with the Warriors could be coming to an end if Golden State finds a deal they feel is of value.

Will Andrew Wiggins be with the Warriors after the trade deadline?

The Warriors are considering player-for-player trade offers for Andrew Wiggins, who remains the most likely member of the team to be traded, per @anthonyVslater (Via https://t.co/fs22rzrT75 ) pic.twitter.com/dHfqhEbqgp — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 30, 2024



At the trade deadline in 2019-20, the Warriors traded with the Timberwolves to acquire SF Andrew Wiggins. He’s now in his fifth season with Golden State and has accomplished a lot. Wiggins was a first-time all-star in 2021-22 and also helped the team win the NBA Finals that season. With how their season has played out in 2023-24, the Warriors are a team that needs to make a few moves. Their current roster is not cutting it. Twelfth place in the West is not where the team wants to be near the all-star break.

At the beginning of the season, Andrew Wiggins was struggling mightly for Golden State. It’s only until recently that he’s been able to step up his production on the court. In 39 games played this season with 28 starts, Wiggins is averaging a career-low (12.3) points and (1.6) assists per game. The 28-year-old is currently on a four-year, $109 million contract with the Warriors. Anthony Slater has reported that the team is potentially interested in player-for-player trade offers for Wiggins.

The Warriors have been fielding trade offers on Andrew Wiggins in potential player-for-player swaps, per @anthonyVslater (https://t.co/DBA9umfni2). There appears to be enough interest in Wiggins where Golden State won’t have to attach draft assets. pic.twitter.com/pUtgvOfhdj — Evan Sidery (@esidery) January 30, 2024



A player-for-player trade benefits the Warriors greatly. It would likely eliminate the need for them to add a draft pick in a potential deal. The Warriors have one of the highest luxury tax bills this season and still have a 19-24 record. Changes need to be made at the deadline especially this offseason if the team plans on staying a championship contender. We’ll have to wait and see if the Warriors are serious about potentially trading Andrew Wiggins.