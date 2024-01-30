NBA

Is Andrew Wiggins going to be moved by Golden State before the trade deadline next week?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Andrew Wiggins Warriors pic
Andrew Wiggins Warriors pic

Through 43 games this season, the Warriors are 19-24. That is 12th in the Western Conference. Not where the team envisioned themselves to be. Wins have not been consistent for Golden State in 2023-24. Next week is the NBA trade deadline. There are rumors about what the Warriors might do and who they might potentially trade away. 

Names like Jonathan Kuminga and Mosses Mooday have come up, but there’s another player who might draw a bit more attention. The Athletic’s Anthony Slater had a detailed report on why Andrew Wiggins might be Golden State’s best trade asset this season. It’s been a shaky year for Wiggins and he might need a change of scenery. Slater noted the Warriors are considering player-for-player trade offers for Andrew Wiggins. His time with the Warriors could be coming to an end if Golden State finds a deal they feel is of value.

Will Andrew Wiggins be with the Warriors after the trade deadline?


At the trade deadline in 2019-20, the Warriors traded with the Timberwolves to acquire SF Andrew Wiggins. He’s now in his fifth season with Golden State and has accomplished a lot. Wiggins was a first-time all-star in 2021-22 and also helped the team win the NBA Finals that season. With how their season has played out in 2023-24, the Warriors are a team that needs to make a few moves. Their current roster is not cutting it. Twelfth place in the West is not where the team wants to be near the all-star break.

At the beginning of the season, Andrew Wiggins was struggling mightly for Golden State. It’s only until recently that he’s been able to step up his production on the court. In 39 games played this season with 28 starts, Wiggins is averaging a career-low (12.3) points and (1.6) assists per game. The 28-year-old is currently on a four-year, $109 million contract with the Warriors. Anthony Slater has reported that the team is potentially interested in player-for-player trade offers for Wiggins.


A player-for-player trade benefits the Warriors greatly. It would likely eliminate the need for them to add a draft pick in a potential deal. The Warriors have one of the highest luxury tax bills this season and still have a 19-24 record. Changes need to be made at the deadline especially this offseason if the team plans on staying a championship contender. We’ll have to wait and see if the Warriors are serious about potentially trading Andrew Wiggins.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Andrew Wiggins Warriors pic
NBA

LATEST Is Andrew Wiggins going to be moved by Golden State before the trade deadline next week?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024
Darius Garland Cavs pic
NBA
Cavaliers Injury Report: Darius Garland (jaw) is expected to make his return on Wednesday vs. Detroit
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024

After a 118-108 win vs. the Clippers on Monday, the Cavaliers are 28-16 this season. That is fifth in the Eastern Conference and only half a game behind the Knicks…

Dejounte Murray Hawks pic 2
NBA
With the trade deadline looming, Hawk’s Quin Snyder wants the team to keep Dejounte Murray
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024

The 2023-24 NBA trade deadline is a little over a week away. As always, there will be buyers and sellers looking to build for the future or get talent that…

rsz devin booker
NBA
NBA: Devin Booker Has Scored 153 Combined Points In The Last 3 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 29 2024
Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic 1
NBA
Pacers Injury Report: Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is expected to return Tuesday against the Celtics
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 29 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn18
NBA
NBA: Clippers Can Move Into 2nd Place In The West With Win Over Cavs On Monday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 29 2024
Julius Randle Knicks pic 1
NBA
Knicks Injury Report: Julius Randle (shoulder) will miss a few weeks for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 29 2024
Arrow to top