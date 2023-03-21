Indianapolis Colts Sign Isaiah Mackenzie

The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah Mackenzie.

Former Bills’ WR Isaiah McKenzie is signing with the Colts, per his agents @_SportsTrust. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2023

The 26-year-old wide receiver was a standout player for the Bills, contributing significantly to the team’s success over the past few seasons. McKenzie played in 61 games for the Bills, recording 119 receptions for 1,137 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also proved to be a dangerous return specialist.

McKenzie’s signing is expected to bolster the Colts’ receiving corps, which struggled at times last season. McKenzie will have plenty of opportunities to showcase his skills and make an impact for the team. The team currently only has Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback. They are projected to pick a QB in this year’s NFL draft.

The Colts are hoping that McKenzie’s experience and versatility will help him adapt quickly to their offensive system. The team is currently in the midst of a rebuilding phase, and McKenzie’s signing is seen as a positive step towards achieving their goals. He provides a nice veteran presence in a young receiving group. They are not seen as favorites to win the AFC South according to Indiana sportsbooks.

What makes McKenzie particularly valuable is his versatility. He can play both inside and outside receiver positions. His ability to make plays after the catch makes him a threat to opposing defenses. His speed and agility also make him a dangerous player on special teams, where he could provide an instant boost to the Colts’ return game.

Of course, the signing of McKenzie does come with some risks. He has had some issues with ball security in the past. He is also not the biggest or most physical receiver in the league. However, his speed, quickness, and ability to create separation make him a valuable weapon for any offense. He should be the starting slot wide receiver after the team lost Paris Campbell to the New York Giants.