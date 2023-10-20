NFL

If Tommy Townsend cannot play in Week 7, Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs’ backup punter vs. the Chargers

Zach Wolpin
Through the first seven years of his NFL career, Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished so much. If he stopped playing after this season, he’d for sure be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The 28-year-old is a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl champion, and two-time Super Bowl MVP. He’s also led the league in touchdowns twice and passing yards once. 

Ahead of Kansas City’s Week 7 matchup vs. the Chargers, punter Tommy Townsend is listed as questionable. He is dealing with a knee injury that also had him questionable in Week 6. The Chiefs’ backup punter this season is franchise QB Patrick Mahomes. Yes, you read that correctly. Mahomes is Kansas City’s emergency punter if Townsend is unavailable this Sunday.

Not only can he throw, but apparently Patrick Mahomes can kick too


In Week 6, punter Tommy Townsend was questionable to play on TNF vs. the Broncos. He ended up being able to play and only needed to punt three times the entire game. Additionally, Townsend has only been asked to punt 18 times this season. That is 26 out of 32 for the least amount of punts in 2023.

Heading into Week 7 vs. the Chargers, Townsend is on the injury report again. At practice yesterday, the Chiefs’ special teams coordinator said the team does have a plan for their backup punter if Townsend is unavailable. Dave Toub told the media that Patrick Mahomes is their emergency punter if Townsend cannot play. There’s no footage of Mahomes punting in the NFL, but he was a punter in high school.


Toub said that Mahomes shows him in practice all the time that he can punt if needed. It’s been good enough to where the Chiefs feel comfortable calling him their emergency punter. We’ve never seen Mahomes punt for the Chiefs before, but that could all change in Week 7 for the Chargers if he’s called upon.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Arrow to top