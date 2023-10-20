The Chargers will have to pull off an upset in the AFC West this weekend if they are to move to .500 for the season, ass they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Super Bowl champs Kansas City. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers Picks

Kansas City Chiefs To Cover (-5.5)(-110)

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+105)

Chiefs vs Chargers Pick 1: Back The Chiefs To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

This AFC West clash could be one of the closest games of the weekend, but we are anticipating the Chiefs to show their quality in the end and come out on top by at least five points.

The Chiefs have won three of their last four games by at least six points and this weekend they are looking for their sixth win in a row against a Chargers team who are hoping to move to .500 for the season.

Kansas City have looked like an unstoppable force since falling to the Lions in a shocking defeat on opening night of the season and against the Chargers at home this weekend we think Patrick Mahomes and co will cruise to a sixth straight win.

Chiefs vs Chargers Pick 2: Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown (+105 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Sunday’s match at Arrowhead Stadium between the Chiefs and Chargers is for Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco to score a touchdown.

Pacheco didn’t score against Denver last weekend, which marked his first week he went without a touchdown in four games after an impressive run of form.

We are backing Pacheco to get back on track this week against the Chargers though, as we think the Chiefs will be able to put multiple touchdowns against a leaky Chargers defence.

Chiefs vs Chargers Odds and Line

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: -245 | Los Angeles Chargers: +205

Kansas City Chiefs: -245 | Los Angeles Chargers: +205 Point Spread: Chiefs (-5.5) -110 | Chargers (+5.5) -110

Chiefs (-5.5) -110 | Chargers (+5.5) -110 Total Points: Over 48.0 -110 | Under 48.0 -110