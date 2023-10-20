NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco

The Chargers will have to pull off an upset in the AFC West this weekend if they are to move to .500 for the season, ass they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Super Bowl champs Kansas City. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers Picks 

  • Kansas City Chiefs To Cover (-5.5)(-110)
  • Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+105)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Chiefs vs Chargers Pick 1: Back The Chiefs To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

This AFC West clash could be one of the closest games of the weekend, but we are anticipating the Chiefs to show their quality in the end and come out on top by at least five points.

The Chiefs have won three of their last four games by at least six points and this weekend they are looking for their sixth win in a row against a Chargers team who are hoping to move to .500 for the season.

Kansas City have looked like an unstoppable force since falling to the Lions in a shocking defeat on opening night of the season and against the Chargers at home this weekend we think Patrick Mahomes and co will cruise to a sixth straight win.

Chiefs vs Chargers Pick 2: Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown (+105 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Sunday’s match at Arrowhead Stadium between the Chiefs and Chargers is for Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco to score a touchdown.

Pacheco didn’t score against Denver last weekend, which marked his first week he went without a touchdown in four games after an impressive run of form.

We are backing Pacheco to get back on track this week against the Chargers though, as we think the Chiefs will be able to put multiple touchdowns against a leaky Chargers defence.

Chiefs vs Chargers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: -245 | Los Angeles Chargers: +205
  • Point Spread: Chiefs (-5.5) -110 | Chargers (+5.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 48.0 -110 | Under 48.0 -110

 

 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Calvin Ridley Jaguars pic
NFL

LATEST Calvin Ridley’s role on offense continues to diminish for the Jaguars after just one catch in Week 7

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
USATSI 21672769 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
Los Angeles Rams vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  11min

It should be a close matchup as the Los Angeles Rams host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as…

Isiah Pacheco
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  7min

The Chargers will have to pull off an upset in the AFC West this weekend if they are to move to .500 for the season, ass they travel to Arrowhead…

Travis Etienne Jagurs pic
NFL
Jaguars’ Travis Etienne is the first player in franchise history to have 2+ rushing touchdowns in three straight games
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
USATSI 21603029 168397130 lowres
NFL
New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2min
Kenneth Walker
NFL
Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  13min
NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 7 In ANY US State – Best USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  13min
Arrow to top