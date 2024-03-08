NBA

How Will The Timberwolves Finish Without Karl-Anthony Towns In The Lineup?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a serious blow on Thursday, when it was announced that star big man Karl-Anthony Towns\ would be out indefinitely with a torn meniscus. Aside from during the playoffs themselves, the news couldn’t have come at much of a worse time, as the Wolves are clinging to the Western Conference lead that they’ve held all season long with just 20 games left to play.

Timberwolves Clinging To #1 Spot In The West

How will the team perform without Towns down the stretch, and how will their playoff chances and seeding be affected?

Towns is Minnesota’s second leading scorer this season, and is one of the three pieces that are key to the team’s success this year. He’s been durable as well, missing just two of the team’s first 62 games of the regular season, and was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career.

The Timberwolves will certainly miss having him on the floor, and it is unlikely that they’ll be able to keep their spot atop the West in his absence. They rank 11th in the NBA in terms of toughest remaining schedules, including three games against the Denver Nuggets, with whom they are currently battling for supremacy in the conference. They’ll play two each against the Cavaliers and Suns as well, and one against each of the Warriors and Clippers.

Only A Collapse Would Put Them Outside Of The Top-6

If Anthony Edwards is able to elevate his game even further, and role players can step up, then there is plenty of reason to believe that the Timberwolves will remain in the top-4. The #1 spot in the West currently has a 6-game lead on the 5th place Pelicans, and a 7.5 game lead on the 7th seed and first team out in terms of having to play in the Play-In Tournament.

It would require an epic collapse from Minnesota to drop that far in the standings, but the recipe may be just right. The team has been questioned all season long about how long they’d be able to stay in the mix with the championship contenders, and Towns’ injury could be the way that the team finally crumbles.

The Timberwolves are in action on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers. They entered the game as 1.5 point underdogs.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

